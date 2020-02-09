Kapil Sibal Expresses Disappointment With EC, Says 'it Has Become Soft'

Senior Congress leader, Kapil Sibal on Sunday, spoke about the Election Commission and explained how he was upset with the current views of the institution on certain issues. He flagged the issues of phases in the elections and action taken by EC against certain politicians making provocative statements during rallies. Sibal further added that the EC has become “somewhat soft”.

Kapil Sibal on the Election Commission of India

Talking about the Election Commission of India, senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP, Kapil Sibal said, “The Election Commission cannot be questioned. But we are really upset with EC’s views in the last few years. When it comes to PM Modi and his union ministers EC is hardly seen registering any information reports. This is not what I am saying, this is what the ex-Chief Election Commissioner, Mr Qureshi has said.”

“This shows that the Election Commission is somewhat soft. Some small states go for polling in five phases while a state as big as Gujrat polls in only one phase. I don’t understand this. This is not an institution run by the government, they work for the country. If they don’t protect the Constitution of India, the democracy will be under threat,” added Sibal.

Delhi Assembly Elections

The political parties in Delhi have aggressively campaigned for the assembly elections. The fight between BJP and AAP has intensified in the past month. While BJP is contesting the elections under PM Modi and HM Shah’s leadership, Delhi current Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal says the AAP is fighting on the basis of the work done by them in the last five years.

The term of the current 70-seat Assembly, where AAP holds an absolute majority, will expire on February 22. The results of the elections will be declared on February 11. The voter turnout for the elections was 62.59%.

In the previous elections, the AAP had staged a stunning comeback after infamously demitting office months earlier, and won an astounding 67 seats in the first big jolt to the BJP after Narendra Modi's sensational triumph in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections. BJP managed to win just 3 seats. Kiran Bedi, a former AAP leader among other achievements, was the BJP's CM candidate in the ill-fated election.

