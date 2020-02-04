Delhi Polls: PM Modi To Address Second Rally On Feb 4 As Campaign Enters Final Phase

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address his second rally in Dwarka on Tuesday, as the campaigning for the upcoming Delhi elections intensifies. This will be the second consecutive day that the PM will be delivering a campaign address.

READ: Delhi Assembly Polls: Priyanka Gandhi Is Congress Candidates' First Choice For Campaigning

Modi to address rally

PM Modi on Monday addressed a rally in Karkardooma and spoke on a number of topics such as the Shaheen Bagh protests, the work that his government has done during the second term, etc.

Referring to the passage of the CAA and revocation of Article 370, he said, "Today, for the first time in the history of the country, the opposition has a complaint with a government. What is the complaint? They say that Modi is so fast? Just work slowly, why are you taking big decisions one after the other? What is the need for it?"

READ: Delhi Polls: BJP Plans Micro Booth Management, Aims Individual Voters In Last Leg

Apart from PM Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will also address public rallies in Delhi Cantt, Patel nagar and Timarpur on Tuesday.

New Delhi will go to polls in a single-phase on February 8 and the counting of votes will take place on February 11. The BJP has fielded Bhartiya Janta Yuva Morcha president Sunil Yadav against Delhi CM Kejriwal from New Delhi constituency, and the Congress has pitted former NSUI Delhi president Ramesh Sabharwal against him.

The BJP and Congress are yet to name their Chief Ministerial candidates. For the BJP, names such as Manoj Tiwari, Hardeep Puri, and Harsh Vardhan have been floated. Amit Shah, however, has stated in the absence of a formal name, the BJP would contest under PM Modi's leadership. The ruling AAP is contesting the election with Kejriwal as the chief ministerial face.

READ: Delhi Assembly Polls: Election Commission Reviews Preparedness For February 8

The BJP is trying to make advances in the upcoming Assembly elections after the 2015 debacle where it won only 3 seats. During the 2015 elections, AAP won 67 seats out of the 70-seat Assembly.

The Assembly elections take place in the backdrop of an extremely communal, hate drive campaign and various violent protests. Last Thursday, a man opened fire before being arrested by the Delhi police. A similar incident took place on Saturday and on Sunday evening.

READ: PM Modi: 'BJP Does What It Says', Slams Critics Complaining About Govt's Efficiency