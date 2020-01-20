Kejriwal Misses Deadline To File Delhi Election Nomination After AAP Roadshow Gets Late

After a grand roadshow to file his Delhi Assembly polls nomination, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, on Monday missed the deadline to file his papers due to delay caused by his roadshow. He is likely to file his nomination on Tuesday - 21 January, which is the last day to file the nomination. Addressing the crowd at his road show, he said that as the office closed at 3 PM he would file the nomination on Tuesday along with his family.

Kejriwal misses nomination deadline on Monday

Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi CM&AAP candidate from New Delhi seat: I was supposed to file my nomination at 3 pm today but the office closes at 3 pm. I was told I'll have to file nomination but I said how can I leave them (people at road show) & go? I'll go to file nomination tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/CDBND3kkVU — ANI (@ANI) January 20, 2020

'Kejriwal vs Who?' unanswered, Delhi CM plans padyatra to file polls nomination

Kejriwal's massive roadshow

Prior to filing his nomination, the Aam Aadmi Party chief sought blessings at the Valmiki temple and his parents' blessings ahead of his rally. The roadshow which started from Connaught Place via Panchkuian Marg into the Inner Circle and then towards the Outer Circle on to Baba Kharak Singh Marg ended near Patel Chowk Metro station. Thousands of supporters were seen holding brooms as Kejriwal waved to them and flashed the victory sign amid chants of "acchhe beete panch saal, lage raho Kejriwal". He was accompanied by his family, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and AAP leader Sanjay Singh in his open jeep.

Kejriwal kick-starts his nomination rally

Kejriwal's Guarantee Card

Earlier on Sun day, Kejriwal released a 10-point guaranty card - 'Kejriwal's Guarantee Card'. The card was signed by the CM and would be followed by a detailed manifesto within 10 days after the party has presented it to the people of Delhi in a door to door campaign. While addressing the media, Kejriwal spoke about the guarantees saying that he will ensure these things in Delhi. He began by speaking on electricity, water, education, and went on to state that he will aim to make Delhi pollution-free. A major highlight of his promises is that there will be free bus rides for students and mohalla marshals will be appointed, similar to bus marshals.

AAP snips parody from Gangs of Wasseypur 2 pop dialogue to project 'Faizal' Kejriwal

Delhi Assembly Elections

The national capital Delhi will go to polls in a single-phase on February 8 and the counting of votes will take place on February 11. The last day of filing nominations for the candidates is on January 21 and the last day to withdraw nominations is January 24. The BJP and Congress are yet to name their Chief Ministerial faces. For the BJP, names such as Manoj Tiwari, Hardeep Puri and Harsh Vardhan have been touted, though Amit Shah has stated in the absence of a formal name that the BJP would contest under PM Modi's leadership. The ruling AAP is contesting the election with Kejriwal leading them.

Delhi Polls: AAP lists 'Kejriwal's 10 guarantees'- From 24-hr power to pollution-free city