AAP Snips Parody From Gangs Of Wasseypur 2 Pop Dialogue To Project 'Faizal' Kejriwal

Political parties contesting the upcoming Delhi Assembly polls are using social media to launch a no-holds-barred attack on rivals through parody videos and memes. The ruling Aam Aadmi Party came out with its latest parody video on Sunday to project CM Arvind Kejriwal as a hero and mock BJP president Amit Shah in matters of civic policies. Delhiites will cast their vote on February 8 and results will be out on 11.

In the 14 seconds long video posted on Twitter, AAP has snipped the clip of a famous dialogue from acclaimed Bollywood movie Gangs of Wasseypur 2 and made a parody version of it. In the scene, the protagonist Nawazuddin Siddiqui is masked with a photo of Arvind Kejriwal while the antagonist Piyush Mishra is masked with a photo of Amit Shah. Richa Chadda also features in the clip.

Pointing to Amit Shah (Mishra), Arvind Kejriwal (Siddiqui) says, "Quite! Don't talk in between," and hugs Chadda and says, "Kejriwal will do all the work on education, healthcare, electricity, women security". The original dialogue in the film, however, is, "Faizal will take revenge for your brother, father, and grandfather".

Lage Raho Kejriwal

AAP began a massive Twitter campaign even before the dates of the assembly polls were announced. It came up with a 2-minute, 52-second campaign song titled "Lage Raho Kejriwal". The song has been created by music composer Vishal Dadlani and encompasses around AAP's poll slogan – "Acche Beete Paanch Saal, Lage Raho Kejriwal". It has also launched a scathing dig on the Opposition as the BJP and Congress who are yet to announce their CM candidate for the elections. The party tweeted a picture of Arvind Kejriwal juxtaposed with a white background, and the caption read, "Kejriwal vs Who?"

'KEJRIWALL'

Earlier, again to attract attention from Delhi's highly social-media-savvy electorate, AAP, BJP and Congress parties came out with parody videos to ridicule each other on hot topics concerning both local and national issues. AAP released a parody video of an old yet highly popular television commercial via its official Twitter handle and took a jibe at BJP, Congress and the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, and positioned CM Kejriwal as a strongman ‘KEJRIWALL’ in the video.

