'Only Kejriwal Now; wait & Watch Soon Owaisi Will Read Hanuman Chalisa': Yogi Adityanath

Delhi Assembly Elections

UP CM Yogi Adityanath while campaigning in Delhi on Tuesday took a jibe at Owaisi and said after CM Arvind Kejriwal, he will too now chant Hanuman Chalisa.

Written By Jay Pandya | Mumbai | Updated On:
Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday while campaigning for the BJP in Delhi took a jibe at AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi and said that after CM Arvind Kejriwal, he will too now chant the Hanuman Chalisa. Addressing a rally in Kirari in the national capital, Yogi said, "Now it's just Kejriwal chanting the Hanuman Chalisa, just wait and watch how Owaisi also starts reading the Hanuman Chalisa."

Attacking Kejriwal, Yogi Adityanath said, "He wants to ban my rallies in Delhi, they are disturbed because they are sponsoring Shaheen Bagh. They are the same group that opposes abrogation of Article 370, they were against the decision on Ram temple as well." 

Kapil Mishra echoes Yogi Adityanath

Motormouth BJP candidate Kapil Mishra, who has already received a warning from the Election Commission for his provocative slogans, made a similar comment as Yogi Adityanath did, and said that even AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi will chant the Hanuman Chalisa if the "majority" stands united.

In a tweet on Tuesday, just days ahead of the Delhi assembly elections, Kapil Mishra had said, "Kejriwal has started reading the Hanuman Chalisa, now Owaisi will also start reading it."

READ | Mamata Banerjee attacks UP CM Yogi over 'Goli' remark, asks "How can he even say that?"

READ | SP's Abu Azmi demands 'Yogi spend lifetime in jail' after UP CM's 'goli' threat

He was referring to Arvind Kejriwal reciting the Hanuman Chalisa during an interview when he was asked if he was a Hanuman devotee. "This is the power of our unity. We should remain united and vote as one force. Our unity will dig the grave of the dirty politics played by the '20% vote bank'," said Kapil Mishra in his tweet.

Polarising election campaigns

The campaign for February 8 Assembly election in Delhi has reached its crescendo with stalwarts from the BJP, the AAP and the Congress launching no-holds-barred attacks on each other. The BJP has been attacking the AAP on issues like anti-CAA protest at Shaheen Bagh and performance of the Arvind Kejriwal government in five years. The AAP, on the other hand, has been alleging that BJP was trying to disturb peace in the national capital to get the election cancelled.

READ | Yogi brings Ayodhya angle to Delhi polls, promises 'magnificent Ram Mandir in 3 months'

READ | Will Pakistan decide who Indians should vote for, asks Yogi Adityanath

