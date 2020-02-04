'Only Kejriwal Now; wait & Watch Soon Owaisi Will Read Hanuman Chalisa': Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday while campaigning for the BJP in Delhi took a jibe at AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi and said that after CM Arvind Kejriwal, he will too now chant the Hanuman Chalisa. Addressing a rally in Kirari in the national capital, Yogi said, "Now it's just Kejriwal chanting the Hanuman Chalisa, just wait and watch how Owaisi also starts reading the Hanuman Chalisa."

#WATCH UP CM Yogi Adityanath at a rally in Kirari, Delhi: Abhi toh Kejriwal ji ne Hanuman Chalisa hi padhni shuru ki hai, aap dekhna aage aage hota kya hai, Owaisi bhi ek din Hanuman Chalisa ka paath padhta dikhai dega. pic.twitter.com/OB5mhhQhD9 — ANI (@ANI) February 4, 2020

Attacking Kejriwal, Yogi Adityanath said, "He wants to ban my rallies in Delhi, they are disturbed because they are sponsoring Shaheen Bagh. They are the same group that opposes abrogation of Article 370, they were against the decision on Ram temple as well."

Kapil Mishra echoes Yogi Adityanath

Motormouth BJP candidate Kapil Mishra, who has already received a warning from the Election Commission for his provocative slogans, made a similar comment as Yogi Adityanath did, and said that even AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi will chant the Hanuman Chalisa if the "majority" stands united.

In a tweet on Tuesday, just days ahead of the Delhi assembly elections, Kapil Mishra had said, "Kejriwal has started reading the Hanuman Chalisa, now Owaisi will also start reading it."

He was referring to Arvind Kejriwal reciting the Hanuman Chalisa during an interview when he was asked if he was a Hanuman devotee. "This is the power of our unity. We should remain united and vote as one force. Our unity will dig the grave of the dirty politics played by the '20% vote bank'," said Kapil Mishra in his tweet.

केजरीवाल हनुमान चालीसा पढ़ने लगे है, अभी तो ओवैसी भी हनुमान चालीसा पढ़ेगा



ये हमारी एकता की ताकत हैं। ऐसे ही एक रहना हैं। इकट्ठा रहना हैं। एक होकर वोट करना हैं।



हम सबकी एकता से "20% वाली वोट बैंक" की गंदी राजनीति की कब्र खुदकर रहेगी — Kapil Mishra (@KapilMishra_IND) February 4, 2020

Polarising election campaigns

The campaign for February 8 Assembly election in Delhi has reached its crescendo with stalwarts from the BJP, the AAP and the Congress launching no-holds-barred attacks on each other. The BJP has been attacking the AAP on issues like anti-CAA protest at Shaheen Bagh and performance of the Arvind Kejriwal government in five years. The AAP, on the other hand, has been alleging that BJP was trying to disturb peace in the national capital to get the election cancelled.

