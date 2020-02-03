Mamata Banerjee Attacks UP CM Yogi Over 'Goli' Remark, Asks "How Can He Even Say That?"

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee hit out at Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister's controversial comment saying those who attack Kanwariyas (devotees of Lord Shiva) will have to face police bullets. Mamata Banerjee, while leaving the state secretariat lashed out at her UP counterpart, stating, "How can he say that?". Addressing a gathering for the Delhi Assembly election scheduled on February 8, Yogi Adityanath warned those attacking the Kanwariyas, saying 'boli se nahi goli se saamna karna padega, which would be translated to, "If they don't listen to talks, they will have to face the bullets".

"I respect the post of the Chief Minister, I too am a Chief Minister, but how can the UP CM say so? Just uttering hatred. They should not insult the Delhi people. When they have no political agenda, they go communal, its not right", said the Trinamool Supremo on Monday.

Yogi Adityanath's warning was in reference to the reports of clashes between the Kanwariyas and the pedestrians or motorists during the Kanwar Yatra, the annual pilgrimage of devotees of Lord Shiva, during the month of Shravan.

'Why don't they contest elections on development card?'

"If you question them, you become anti-national or Pakistani? As they don't have a political slogan, they go communal. Why don't they play the election on a development card? Look at the economy, it's a disaster. Why arent they(BJP) fighting the election on developmental agenda?, said the Bengal CM.

Mamata Banerjee also went to state that democratic and peaceful protest is needed and even the Supreme Court allows it. She also criticized the BJP by stating that when questions are asked to the Government, they are termed anti-national or Pakistanis.

"If one does democratic peaceful protest it's okay. They go to Universities and bash women and students. In Park Circus women are protesting peacefully, did I do anything? If constitutional portfolio holders speak of goli and not boli then it's a huge concern," said the Chief Minister of Bengal who has been extremely vocal against the CAA and NRC and even asked the Union Government to repeal the newly passed act.

Mamata Banerjee's criticism comes after a lot of criticism of the UP CM's comment by various parties and leaders. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday had demanded the Election Commission (EC) to ban Yogi Adityanath from campaigning in Delhi over his alleged provocative speeches about the Shaheen Bagh protest.

