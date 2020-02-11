Kejriwal Thanks Delhi For Re-electing Its 'son' For 3rd Consecutive CM Term In Delhi

After winning his third consecutive term as Chief Minister, AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday, tweeted as the party took a decisive lead of 63 seats in the recently declared Delhi election results. Kejriwal who addressed the crowds outside the AAP office thanked Delhi saying that 'Kaam politics' has won. He started his speech by blowing a kiss to the crowds saying 'I love you, Delhi'.

अपने बेटे को इतना प्यार देने के लिए दिल्लीवसियों का तहे दिल से शुक्रिया। आज दिल्ली वालों ने एक नई राजनीति को जन्म दिया “काम की राजनीति”। ये भारत माता की जीत है। जय हिंद। pic.twitter.com/q5xP8ytYvc — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) February 11, 2020

He then said: "I want to thank Delhi people that they trusted me for the third time. This victory is for those who make schools, hospitals and mohalla clinics. This is a new kind of politics. This is not just a Delhi victory, but a victory for India. Today Lord Hanuman has been very generous to Delhiites. He should bless all 2 crore Delhi people to work diligently for next 5 years. I wish to thank all party workers for all their hard work. My family has also worked for me. It is my wife's birthday. I had cake, I will offer to all of you. We all have to work together for next 5 years as I alone cannot do it."

Taking an early lead, AAP steadily rose to win 15 seats and lead in 48 seats as per EC trends. Meanwhile, BJP has won 1 seat and is leading in 6 seats as per EC trends. Congress, on the other hand, failed to win a single seat. As per the Republic-Jan Ki Baat Exit Polls prediction 48-61 seats for the AAP, 9-21 seats for the BJP and 0-1 for Congress.

Delhi election campaign

Building on its massive common-man appeal, the AAP government offered several freebies - free electricity, water, free wifi services, free metro and bus rides for women in the run-up to the elections. Meanwhile, Congress, which is reeling from a leadership vacuum since the demise of Sheila Dikshit is eyeing a comeback at the national capital. BJP, which has not held the Delhi Assembly since 1998 is eyeing to rule at Centre and the national capital - but has not named a CM pick. AAP which had launched a Kejriwal-centric campaign, aims at crossing the total with its motto "Abki Baar 67 paar" and keeps asking 'Kejriwal v/s Who?'