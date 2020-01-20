Kejriwal To Avail His Last Chance Of Filing Nomination On January 21

After the Chief Minister of Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal arrived late at the nomination office on Monday, he is expected to file his candidature for the upcoming Delhi assembly elections on Tuesday, January 21. This is going to be the last chance for Arvind Kejriwal, who is currently the Chief Minister of Delhi, to file his nomination. As per the Election Commission of India (ECI), the last day of filing nominations for any contesting person’s candidature is January 21 and the last day to withdraw nominations will be on January 24.

Why was Arvind Kejriwal late?

Prior to filing his nomination, the Aam Aadmi Party Chief sought blessings at the Valmiki temple and his parents' blessings ahead of his rally. The roadshow which started from Connaught Place via Panchkuian Marg into the Inner Circle and then towards the Outer Circle on to Baba Kharak Singh Marg ended near Patel Chowk Metro station. Thousands of supporters were seen holding brooms as Kejriwal waved to them and flashed the victory sign amid chants of "acchhe beete panch saal, lage raho Kejriwal". He was accompanied by his family, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and AAP leader Sanjay Singh in his open jeep.

Read: Kejriwal misses deadline to file Delhi election nomination after AAP roadshow gets late

Kejriwal's Guarantee Card

Earlier on Sunday, Kejriwal released a 10-point guaranty card – 'Kejriwal's Guarantee Card'. The card was signed by the CM and would be followed by a detailed manifesto within 10 days after the party has presented it to the people of Delhi in a door to door campaign.

While addressing the media, Kejriwal spoke about the guarantees saying that he will ensure these things in Delhi. He began by speaking on electricity, water, education, and went on to state that he will aim to make Delhi pollution-free. A major highlight of his promises is that there will be free bus rides for students and mohalla marshals will be appointed, similar to bus marshals.

Read: 'Kejriwal vs Who?' unanswered, Delhi CM plans padayatra to file polls nomination

Delhi Assembly Elections

The national capital Delhi will go to polls in a single-phase on February 8 and the counting of votes will take place on February 11. The last day of filing nominations for the candidates is on January 21 and the last day to withdraw nominations is January 24. The BJP and Congress are yet to name their Chief Ministerial faces.

For the BJP, names such as Manoj Tiwari, Hardeep Puri and Harsh Vardhan have been touted, though Amit Shah has stated in the absence of a formal name that the BJP would contest under PM Modi's leadership. The ruling AAP is contesting the election with Kejriwal leading them.

Read: Kejriwal kick-starts his nomination rally

Read: AAP snips parody from Gangs of Wasseypur 2 pop dialogue to project 'Faizal' Kejriwal