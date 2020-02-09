Delhi Exit Poll: Majeed Memon Reacts, Says 'Congress And BJP Are Failing'

As the polling in Delhi concluded on February 8, NCP leader Majeed Memon opined on the exit polls, stating that it will be difficult for AAP to win with the same number of seats as before. He added that if BJP even wins even 5 seats, it will celebrate on gaining two more seats than their earlier election.

According to Republic Jan Ki Baat exit polls, AAP is projected to win 48-61 seats defeating the BJP which is projected to win only 9-21 seats. Meanwhile, Congress is projected to win 0-1 seat and others are projected to win no seats. Speaking to news agency ANI, Memon stated that based on the exit polls, BJP shouldn't make claims of winning.

"Difficult for AAP to win with the same no. of seats as before, whereas if BJP wins even 5 seats, it will celebrate on gaining two more seats than their earlier election. Based on the exit poll, it can be said that Congress and BJP are failing and in such circumstances, they shouldn't be making claims of winning with majority seats. "

Delhi Exit Polls: AAP Chief Arvind Kejriwal projected to win New Delhi seat

The 70-seat Delhi Assembly election, for which polling has now concluded, is projected to be won by AAP as per Republic Jan Ki Baat Exit Poll.

As per Jan Ki Baat's Exit Poll, current Delhi Chief Minister and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal is all set to win the New Delhi constituency. Kejriwal was pitted against BJP's youth wing leader Sunil Yadav and Congress' NSUI Delhi president Romesh Sabharwal.

As per the EC's update at 7:20 pm, 57% voter-turnout had been recorded up till that time. As per Jan Ki Baat's overall projection, the AAP is likely to remain in power in Delhi, though with a reduced majority.

