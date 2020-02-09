Sanjay Singh Exudes Confidence In AAP's Victory, Accuses BJP Of Creating Confusion

As the polling in Delhi concluded on February 8, Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjay Singh exuded confidence in the return of Arvind Kejriwal led government in the national capital. According to Republic Jan Ki Baat exit polls, AAP is projected to win 48-61 seats defeating the BJP which is projected to win only 9-21 seats. Meanwhile, Congress is projected to win 0-1 seat and others are projected to win no seats.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Sanjay Singh slammed BJP for spreading rumors during the campaigning and further stated the 'people have voted in the name of work'. The leader also accused BJP of confusing the capital on the subject of CAA and NRC.

"We should wait for the final result, however, looking at the exit poll, I think we will get majority votes as people have voted in the name of work. They want to be free from inflation, corruption, unemployment. BJP tried to spread rumours during the campaigning and tried to confuse people over CAA and NRC. There is no use of making statements now, just wait for February 11," said Sanjay Singh.

Delhi Exit Polls: AAP Chief Arvind Kejriwal projected to win New Delhi seat

The 70-seat Delhi Assembly election, for which polling has now concluded, is projected to be won by AAP as per Republic Jan Ki Baat Exit Poll.

As per Jan Ki Baat's Exit Poll, current Delhi Chief Minister and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal is all set to win the New Delhi constituency. Kejriwal was pitted against BJP's youth wing leader Sunil Yadav and Congress' NSUI Delhi president Romesh Sabharwal.

As per the EC's update at 7:20 pm, 57% voter-turnout had been recorded up till that time. As per Jan Ki Baat's overall projection, the AAP is likely to remain in power in Delhi, though with a reduced majority.

