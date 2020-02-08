Union Budget
Delhi Polls: Manish Sisodia Casts Vote, Highlights AAP's Commitment Towards Development

Delhi Assembly Elections

Delhi DyCM and Aam Aadmi Party candidate Manish Sisodia from Patparganj Assembly constituency arrived at Mayur Vihar Phase II to cast his vote

Written By Prachi Mankani | Mumbai | Updated On:
Delhi elections

As voting for the Delhi assembly polls commences, Delhi Deputy CM and Aam Aadmi Party candidate Manish Sisodia from Patparganj Assembly constituency arrived at Mayur Vihar Phase II to cast his vote. He is contesting against BJP's Ravi Negi and Congress candidate Laxman Rawat. While BJP is eyeing to form the government with its campaign around Shaheen Bagh and the drawbacks of CM Arvind Kejriwal, the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is eyeing a comeback through by beating their own record of 67.

Speaking to news agency ANI, he said that people of Delhi will vote for better education and future for their children.

"Today, people of Delhi will vote for better education and future for their children", he said.

Ahead of the casting his vote, Manish Sisodia had also extended his best wishes to the citizens of Delhi on Twitter, appealing people to vote with a sincere heart.

READ: Delhi Elections 2019 LIVE Updates: 70-seat Assembly goes to polls, AAP eyes 2015 repeat

READ: Delhi polls nigh upon them, top netas Arvind Kejriwal & Manoj Tiwari make temple visits

CM Kejriwal appeals to voters in Delhi with a special message to women

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal took to Twitter as voting commenced on Saturday and said that everyone must go and vote. Kejriwal is eyeing a comeback in Delhi polls 2020 and is contesting from New Delhi constituency against BJP's Sunil Yadav and Congress candidate Romesh Sabharwal. He made a special appeal to the women saying they bear the responsibility of the country and Delhi. 

READ: Delhi Election: FIR against AAP for morphing Sholay scene against BJP

READ:  Delhi set to vote in 70-seat Assembly; AAP, BJP major contenders

Published:
