Delhi Polls: Manish Sisodia Casts Vote, Highlights AAP's Commitment Towards Development

As voting for the Delhi assembly polls commences, Delhi Deputy CM and Aam Aadmi Party candidate Manish Sisodia from Patparganj Assembly constituency arrived at Mayur Vihar Phase II to cast his vote. He is contesting against BJP's Ravi Negi and Congress candidate Laxman Rawat. While BJP is eyeing to form the government with its campaign around Shaheen Bagh and the drawbacks of CM Arvind Kejriwal, the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is eyeing a comeback through by beating their own record of 67.

Speaking to news agency ANI, he said that people of Delhi will vote for better education and future for their children.

Ahead of the casting his vote, Manish Sisodia had also extended his best wishes to the citizens of Delhi on Twitter, appealing people to vote with a sincere heart.

लोकतंत्र के महापर्व पर सभी दिल्लीवासियों को शुभकामनाएँ!

आज सच्चे मन से अपने बच्चों की अच्छी शिक्षा के लिए वोट करें. झाड़ू पर वोट करें. — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) February 8, 2020

CM Kejriwal appeals to voters in Delhi with a special message to women

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal took to Twitter as voting commenced on Saturday and said that everyone must go and vote. Kejriwal is eyeing a comeback in Delhi polls 2020 and is contesting from New Delhi constituency against BJP's Sunil Yadav and Congress candidate Romesh Sabharwal. He made a special appeal to the women saying they bear the responsibility of the country and Delhi.

वोट डालने ज़रूर जाइये



सभी महिलाओं से ख़ास अपील - जैसे आप घर की ज़िम्मेदारी उठाती हैं, वैसे ही मुल्क और दिल्ली की ज़िम्मेदारी भी आपके कंधों पर है। आप सभी महिलायें वोट डालने ज़रूर जायें और अपने घर के पुरुषों को भी ले जायें। पुरुषों से चर्चा ज़रूर करें कि किसे वोट देना सही रहेगा — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) February 8, 2020

