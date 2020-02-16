​​​​​​​AAP Leaders Swear In As Ministers With CM Arvind Kejriwal, Here Are Their Portfolio

After registering a whopping victory in the Delhi Assembly polls, AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday took oath as Delhi Chief Minister for the third time at Ramlila Maidan in the national capital. Along with him, six other ministers - Manish Sisodia, Satyender Jain, Gopal Rai, Kailash Gahlot, Imran Hussain, and Rajendra Gautam took the oath of office.

Here is a look at the other six ministers' portfolios:

Manish Sisodia

In the last Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP cabinet, Manish Sisodia served as Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister. He had held several key portfolios including Finance and Education. He has been credited with transforming the government-run schools in the national capital with better infrastructure and bringing transparency in the admission process in private schools.

In the Delhi Assembly elections 2020, Sisodia bagged the Patparganj Assembly seat by defeating BJP's Ravinder Singh Negi by a relatively narrow margin of 3,391 votes.

Gopal Rai

In the last cabinet, Gopal Rai served as the Minister for Employment, Development, Labour, General Administration and Irrigation under the AAP government. He is also the Convener of the Delhi state unit of the party. In the Delhi Assembly elections 2020, Rai bagged the Babarpur seat by defeating BJP's Naresh Gaur by a margin of 33,062 votes.

Kailash Gahlot

Kailash Gahlot served as the Transport & Environment minister of Delhi in the last cabinet. He was in-charge of Revenue, Law, Justice and Legislative Affairs, Information and Technology, and Administrative Reforms portfolios in the AAP's 2015 government.

Gahlot bagged the Najafgarh constituency seat by defeating BJP's Ajeet Singh Kharkhari by a margin of 6,231 votes.

Satyendra Jain

Satyendra Kumar Jain served as one of the seven Cabinet Ministers in the 2015 Delhi government. Jain was responsible for portfolios of Health, Industries, Power, Public Works Department, Home and Urban Development. In the 2020 assembly elections, Jain defeated BJP's SC Vats from Shakur Basti constituency by a margin of 7,592 votes.

Imran Hussain

Imran Hussain served as the Minister of Food and Civil Supplies and Election during the previous cabinet in Delhi. He is also a member of the Sixth Legislative Assembly of Delhi in India. Hussain had won over BJP's Lata Sodhi and Congress' Haroon Yusuf with a margin of 36,172 votes from Ballimaran constituency with a 64.65% of vote share.

Rajendra Pal Gautam

In the last cabinet under the AAP government, Rajendra Pal Gautam served as the minister for Water, Tourist, Culture, Arts & Languages and Gurudwara Elections. He bagged the Seemapuri constituency for the second consecutive time with a vote margin of 55,942 by defeating Sant Lal from Lok Jan Shakti Party.

Victory for AAP

The Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP swept the Delhi Assembly elections with a whopping majority of 62 seats out of the 70-seat Assembly. The remaining eight seats were bagged by BJP, while the Congress secured none.

