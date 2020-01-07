'There Is No Competition Against AAP Government,' Says Sisodia On Delhi Polls

Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, Manish Sisodia on Tuesday expressed confidence in Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for the upcoming Delhi polls saying that the people will vote for the work that the government has done in its tenure and there is no competition the party.

Commending the Chief Minister, Sisodia said that Kejriwal is the first chief minister who works on the real issues of the people at the local level.

People will vote because CM Kejriwal works for health and medical care, roads and infrastructure, tourism and pilgrimage, electricity, water etc. No one can compete against the AAP government's efforts, Manish Sisodia asserted.

He further claimed that BJP will try garnering votes but Congress will get zero votes in the Delhi polls.

'For the first time, people would vote on the work done'

Addressing a press conference on Monday after the declaration of the Delhi election date, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal asserted that it would be the first time in the country’s history that the people would vote on the work done.

He maintained that it would be a positive vote for the improved condition of public services such as roads, hospitals and schools. Moreover, he appealed to the people to vote AAP only if they were satisfied with the work done by the Delhi government.

Delhi Polls

In a press conference, the Election Commission of India stated that the National Capital of Delhi will cast its votes in a single phase for the Assembly elections on February 8, Saturday. The counting of votes for the Assembly polls will take place on February 11. The last day of filing nominations for the candidates will be on January 21 and the last day to withdraw nominations will be for January 24.

The ECI in its press address, also stated that the Model Code of Conduct for Delhi will be brought into effect immediately, and the candidates will be given 15 days to carry out campaigning activities for the polls.

The BJP and Congress are yet to name their Chief Ministerial faces. For the BJP, names such as Manoj Tiwari, Hardeep Puri and Harsh Vardhan have been touted, though Amit Shah has stated in the absence of a formal name that the BJP would contest under PM Modi's leadership.

