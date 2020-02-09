Manish Sisodia Questions EC, Asks If Final Number Of Votes Will Be Given By BJP

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Sunday questioned the Election Commission over the delay in the final vote count of the national capital. Taking it to Twitter, Sisodia wrote in Hindi: "BJP leaders are giving out the vote count. Even after 24 hours of voting, the Election Commission is not able to tell the vote count. They are saying that the data is still being collected. What is going on? Will the final vote count be given by the BJP office?"

However, according to EC sources, the data is still being compiled and will be released soon.

Kejriwal questions EC

Aam Aadmi Party chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday questioned the Election Commission of India (ECI) over not releasing the total voter turnout even 17 hours after the polling ended in the national capital.

Absolutely shocking. What is EC doing? Why are they not releasing poll turnout figures, several hours after polling? https://t.co/ko1m5YqlSx — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) February 9, 2020

Republic TV-Jan Ki Baat Exit Poll Survey

As the voting of the national capital concluded on Saturday, the Republic TV-Jan Ki Baat released the exit poll for the state to get a projection of what to expect on the counting day. The 70-seat Delhi Assembly which finished its polling on Saturday is projected to be won by AAP, revealed the Republic TV-Jan Ki Baat Exit polls. The polls witnessed an intense poll campaign by the three contending parties - Congress, BJP and AAP with 672 candidates in the fray. Further, the polls saw around 55 per cent voter turnout.

