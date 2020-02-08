Delhi Exit Polls: Deputy CM Manish Sisodia Projected To Win Patparganj Seat Election

After the conclusion of Delhi assembly elections on Saturday, February 8, the Republic-Jan Ki Baat Exit Poll has projected a victory for the current Deputy CM of Delhi, Manish Sisodia, from the Patparganj constituency. This comes as AAP is projected to win the Delhi assembly election with 48-61 seats. AAP, in 2015 won 67 seats in the 70 seat assembly.

The BJP candidate contesting from the Patparganj constituency is Ravinder Singh Negi. On the other hand, the Congress candidate is Laxman Rawat. Manish Sisodia, who also holds a number of other portfolios and is a former journalist who entered politics. He is among the few notable remaining founding members of AAP.

Delhi Exit polls:

Seat share:

AAP is projected to win 48-61 seats defeating the BJP which is projected to win 9-21 seats. Meanwhile, Congress could win 0-1 seats. Others are projected to win no seats.

Vote share

AAP is projected to garner 51-52%of the vote share, leading over the BJP which is set to gain 38-40% of the vote share. Meanwhile, Congress is projected to gain 4-5% of the vote share. Other parties are set to garner 5% of the vote share.

Jan Ki Baat exit polls methodology

Jan ki Baat Exit Poll is an on-ground qualitative and quantitative study done by a team of field investigators and verified citizen reporters who have collected data from each ward using probability map of outcome methodology. Apart from face to face interviews, focused group discussion in markets, urban villages, colonies, apartments and slums have been conducted. A representative sample of 35000 covering proportionate demography, caste and gender are collected from all the 70 constituencies of Delhi.

