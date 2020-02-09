Delhi Elections: New Delhi Cong Candidate Against Kejirwal To Spend Night In Each Booths

Congress candidate for New Delhi constituency Romesh Sabharwal, in an interesting announcement, said that he will be spending every night in a booth stating from February 15 to learn about the residents' problems. Taking to Twitter, Sabharwal announced that he will be starting his journey booth wise to thank all the voters. He is contesting against Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal for the New Delhi seat.

Romesh Sabharwal further thanked every resident and voter of the New Delhi constituency who voted for the Congress party.

I am starting my journey to thank all my voters from booth wise starting from 15 th February. I will sleep every night on one booth from 15 th February to know problems of my residents also. Congress party will leave no stone unturned to fight for their issues. — Romesh Sabharwal (@RomeshSabharwal) February 9, 2020

I am very thankful to each resident & voter of New Delhi constituency who gave votes to congress.I am thankful to my leadership Ma’am Sonia Gandhi ji,Dr Manmohan singh ji,Mr Rahul Gandhi ji, Mrs Priyanka Gandhiji&family specially to Raihan Vadra,who is first time voter for me🙏. — Romesh Sabharwal (@RomeshSabharwal) February 9, 2020

Sabharwal slams Kejriwal

In a series of tweets, the New Delhi Congress candidate slammed Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government over the developments in the national capital. According to him, Kejriwal has done nothing for Delhi in the last term.

Kejriwal did nothing in education in his constituency. Delhi government school was closed in Rashpati bhawan because of mismanagement. Central school took over. Delhi government school was opened since decades. Shame on him. — Romesh Sabharwal (@RomeshSabharwal) February 5, 2020

Read: Delhi Elections 2020: AAP leader hits out at Manoj Tiwari says 'Nobody cares what he says'

2 schools of Delhi Government were closed in New Delhi Constituency during last 6 years. This is model of Kejriwal education. He is only using tools of Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, What’s up to mislead & misguide. He did nothing in New Delhi. — Romesh Sabharwal (@RomeshSabharwal) February 9, 2020

Read: Pakistan Min rejoices at BJP's projected Delhi defeat, claims 'defeat of extremist regime'

Republic TV Jan Ki Baat Exit Poll

As the voting in the national capital concluded on Saturday, the Republic TV released the Jan Ki Baat exit poll for the state to get a projection of what to expect on the counting day. The 70-seat Delhi Assembly is projected to be won by the AAP, revealed the Republic TV Jan Ki Baat exit polls. The national capital witnessed an intense poll campaign by the three contending parties - Congress, BJP and AAP with 672 candidates in the fray. Further, the polls saw around 55% voter turnout and the results will be out on February 11.

Read: Delhi Election: BJP hits back at Pakistan min rejoicing at the Party's projected defeat

Read: Delhi election: BJP's Gaurav Bhatia hints at 'tacit understanding' between Congress, AAP