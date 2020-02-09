The Debate
Delhi Elections: New Delhi Cong Candidate Against Kejirwal To Spend Night In Each Booths

Delhi Assembly Elections

Cong candidate for New Delhi constituency Romesh Sabharwal, in an interesting announcement, said that he will be spending every night in a booth from 15 Feb

Written By Manjiri Chitre | Mumbai | Updated On:
Delhi

Congress candidate for New Delhi constituency Romesh Sabharwal, in an interesting announcement, said that he will be spending every night in a booth stating from February 15 to learn about the residents' problems. Taking to Twitter, Sabharwal announced that he will be starting his journey booth wise to thank all the voters. He is contesting against Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal for the New Delhi seat. 

Romesh Sabharwal further thanked every resident and voter of the New Delhi constituency who voted for the Congress party.

 

Sabharwal slams Kejriwal 

In a series of tweets, the New Delhi Congress candidate slammed Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government over the developments in the national capital. According to him, Kejriwal has done nothing for Delhi in the last term. 

Republic TV Jan Ki Baat Exit Poll

As the voting in the national capital concluded on Saturday, the Republic TV released the Jan Ki Baat exit poll for the state to get a projection of what to expect on the counting day. The 70-seat Delhi Assembly is projected to be won by the AAP, revealed the Republic TV Jan Ki Baat exit polls. The national capital witnessed an intense poll campaign by the three contending parties  - Congress, BJP and AAP with 672 candidates in the fray. Further, the polls saw around 55% voter turnout and the results will be out on February 11. 

Published:
COMMENT
