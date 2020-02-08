Manoj Tiwari Calls AAP 'anti-women' After Arvind Kejriwal's Sexist Vote Appeal

Delhi BJP President Manoj Tiwari on Delhi elections polling day hit out at CM Arvind Kejriwal against his tweet, wherein he appealed women voters, to "discuss" their contender of choice with their husbands. Tiwari opined that there have been several cases where the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has been anti-women and cited the Santosh Kohli and Nirbhaya case as examples. Furthermore, he added that the party has no right to ask women to vote for AAP. Earlier in the day, Union Minister Smriti Irani also raised objections against the Delhi CM's alleged sexist tweet.

'Discuss with men who it's right to vote for'

Earlier on Saturday morning, Kejriwal encouraged women to step out and cast their votes. In addition to that, he also asked them to 'discuss with men' that it is right to vote. "Must go to vote. Special appeal to all women - Just as you bear the responsibility of the home, so is the responsibility of the country and Delhi. All of you ladies must go to vote and also take the men of your house. Make sure to discuss with men that it is right to vote," Kejriwal said.

READ | Smriti Irani Calls Out Delhi CM Kejriwal's 'speak To Men' Appeal; Dubs Him 'anti-women'

READ | Delhi Elections: Provoked By Cheap Jibe, Alka Lamba Aims Slap At AAP Worker

वोट डालने ज़रूर जाइये



सभी महिलाओं से ख़ास अपील - जैसे आप घर की ज़िम्मेदारी उठाती हैं, वैसे ही मुल्क और दिल्ली की ज़िम्मेदारी भी आपके कंधों पर है। आप सभी महिलायें वोट डालने ज़रूर जायें और अपने घर के पुरुषों को भी ले जायें। पुरुषों से चर्चा ज़रूर करें कि किसे वोट देना सही रहेगा — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) February 8, 2020

Delhi goes to polls

With 672 candidates in the fray, the Delhi Assembly Elections saw a fierce election campaign of the ruling AAP and the BJP, with the Congress party's presence mostly absent from the picture. The AAP is eyeing a redo of their stellar 2015 Assembly Elections performance 67 seats out of the 70.

Meanwhile, the BJP is fighting a prestige battle to win the national capital following months of anti-government demonstrations across the country, with Delhi's Shaheen Bagh at the crux of their campaign. Poll authorities have geared up with QR codes and mobile apps, have deployed tight security arrangements, including paramilitary personnel around Delhi - especially in sensitive polling areas like Shaheen Bagh.

READ | Parvesh Varma Slams Kejriwal's 'speak To Men' Appeal To Delhi's Women Voters, Then Deletes

READ | CM Kejriwal Casts Delhi Election Vote With Entire Family; Drops Them Off Then Speaks