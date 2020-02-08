Parvesh Varma Slams Kejriwal's 'speak To Men' Appeal To Delhi's Women Voters, Then Deletes

BJP leader and Mehrauli candidate Parvesh Verma criticised Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for tweeting an appeal to women voters to "discuss" their contender of choice with their husbands. However, due to uncertain reasons, that tweet was later deleted.

Kejriwal tweets appeal

In a Saturday morning tweet, Arvind Kejriwal said, "Special appeal to women voters – take the responsibility of Delhi and the country just like you do of your household. Please go out to vote and take your male family members too. Discuss with your husband who should be chosen to vote for."

वोट डालने ज़रूर जाइये



सभी महिलाओं से ख़ास अपील - जैसे आप घर की ज़िम्मेदारी उठाती हैं, वैसे ही मुल्क और दिल्ली की ज़िम्मेदारी भी आपके कंधों पर है। आप सभी महिलायें वोट डालने ज़रूर जायें और अपने घर के पुरुषों को भी ले जायें। पुरुषों से चर्चा ज़रूर करें कि किसे वोट देना सही रहेगा — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) February 8, 2020

Parvesh Verma takes him on, then deletes

In response, Parvesh Verma said, "Do you consider women illiterate and foolish enough to discuss their vote of choice with their husbands? What era are you living in? You are a wonder! Women or men, Delhiites are smart."

Delhi elections underway

Delhi began voting at 8 am on Saturday to elect a new government. The contest is being pitted as a direct fight between the ruling Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party and BJP. AAP is hoping to repeat a stellar performance it gave in 2015 by winning 67 of the 70 Assembly seats. For the BJP, it is a matter of prestige to win the national capital following months of anti-government unrest directed at the Centre over a host of issues. CM Arvind Kejriwal is contesting from New Delhi constituency against BJP's Sunil Yadav and Congress candidate Romesh Sabharwal.

