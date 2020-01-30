'Where Are They?': After Schools, BJP Stings Delhi CM Kejriwal's '1000' Mohalla Clinics

BJP president Jagat Prakash Nadda and Home Minister Amit Shah attacked Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over claims of health sector development in the national capital. The BJP has been campaigning against the ruling Aam Aadmi Party to win control of Delhi when it heads to polls on February 8. Nadda first posted a video made by the party's IT cell, which was then retweeted by Amit Shah.

In the video, testimonies of many people are filmed where they complain of poor facilities at the Delhi government's much-touted Mohalla (neighbourhood) clinic initiative. Visuals of poorly built and dilapidated structures are shown as Mohalla clinics in the video, although the authenticity of it is yet to be determined. Mohalla clinics are primary health centres in Delhi that offer a basic package of essential health services including medicines, diagnostics, and consultation free of cost.

JP Nadda wrote, "Kejriwal Ji, you promised to open 1000 Mohalla clinics every year. Far from opening 1000 clinics, those that are open lack medicines and facilities. The petty politics of AAP has also deprived Delhi of Modi Ji's 'Ayushman Bharat Yojana', which provides free treatment up to Rs 5 lakh annually to the poor."

केजरीवाल जी, आपने हर साल 1000 मोहल्ला क्लीनिक खोलने का वादा किया।



1000 क्लीनिक खोलना तो दूर, जो कुछ खुले भी, उनमें न दवाएं हैं, न सुविधाएं।



'आप' की ओछी राजनीति ने दिल्ली के गरीबों को सालाना 5 लाख रुपये तक मुफ्त इलाज देने वाली मोदी जी की 'आयुष्मान भारत योजना' से भी वंचित रखा। pic.twitter.com/X4YgSIBXvS — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) January 30, 2020

Amit Shah retweets

Amit Shah, who has led the charge against the Kejriwal government for much of the campaign, also seized the opportunity to hit out at the mohalla clinic programme. He wrote, "After the education revolution, now the health revolution of the Kejriwal government lay exposed. Will the poor of Delhi get their operation done in this? For the sake of your selfish politics, you kept the poor of Delhi away from Modi Ji's 'Ayushman Yojana' and you have to answer for this sin you have committed."

शिक्षा की क्रांति के बाद अब केजरीवाल सरकार की स्वास्थ्य क्रांति की पोल खुली।



क्या इसमें दिल्ली का गरीब अपना ऑपरेशन करवायेगा?



अपनी स्वार्थी राजनीति के लिए दिल्ली के गरीब को मोदी जी की ‘आयुष्मान योजना’ से दूर रख उसके जीवन से खेलने का जो पाप आपने किया है उसका जवाब आप को देना होगा। https://t.co/ojuVS8ur1o — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) January 30, 2020

Delhi polls and campaign issues

CM Arvind Kejriwal and his AAP has been banking on issues like improved education and healthcare system in Delhi and a vast subsidy regime, covering everything from bus tickets to electricity bills, in their re-election bid. Meanwhile, the BJP has targeted the ruling party for false and exaggerated claims on such initiatives. Delhi will head to polls on February 8 with results out on 11.

