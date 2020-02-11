'I Take Responsibility For Delhi Election Debacle': State Congress Chief Subhash Chopra

Soon after tendering his resignation as the President of the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) as the party suffered another humiliating loss in the Delhi Assembly elections, Subhash Chopra stated that he takes full responsibility for the debacle of the party. Chopra, who earlier submitted his resignation to interim party President Sonia Gandhi, said that he had less time but still put all the efforts he could. Highlighting AAP's sweep in the national capital, Chopra said that he has never seen such politics in Delhi ever, where voters get influenced by the advertisements done by AAP and vote for it.

Earlier in the day, while accepting defeat, Chopra told Republic TV that he is accepting the people's mandate and he takes full responsibility for it. Furthermore, he added, "Winning and losing is a part of elections. But I am taking moral responsibility. I don't consider AAP a party - it is BJP's B team."

'Congress needs to be refurbished'

Addressing the media on Tuesday, Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said, "We accept this mandate and the message of the people with utter respect. We have realised that we need to refurbish the Congress party from the ground level. The workers of Congress and all the leaders who put in all efforts in this election despite our loss, we thank them and we assure the people of Delhi that with a strong Opposition, we will keep an eye on all issues pertaining to the national capital like water, electricity, education, and unemployment and will also help the voice of people reach even further."

Furthermore, he added, "According to the latest trends, it is clear that Aam Aadmi Party has won the elections and we congratulate Arvind Kejriwal for this win. Every defeat in elections is a lesson, we believe. With this defeat, we have realised that the mandate is not with us but Congress workers are not disappointed. Instead, they are determined to refurbish the party from ground level for the betterment of Delhi."

Delhi Election Results

As per EC's official update, counting for 70 seats is done and the ruling Aam Aadmi Party has won 62 seats and BJP has won eight seats. The AAP in 2015 registered a landslide victory by winning 67 out of the 70 seats and Congres drew blank, with BJP bagging 3 seats. Congress, yet again, failed to secure even a single seat in the polls witnessing a repeat of the 2015 humiliation.

Meanwhile, celebrations began in the AAP's head office. The official Twitter handle of the party posted the old clip of the leader during his campaign wherein he had said that Delhi people should vote on work. "If you think and believe we have not worked for you, then do not vote for us."

