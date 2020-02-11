''Hanuman Chalisa'' Helped AAP Win Delhi Polls: BJP's J&K Chief Ravinder Raina

''Hanuman Chalisa'' recited by Delhi Chief Minister and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal helped his party win the Delhi Assembly elections, Jammu and Kashmir BJP president Ravinder Raina said on Tuesday, over AAP's landslide victory to secure a third consecutive term. Reacting to AAP's victory, the BJP leader further said that the vote percentage of his party has also increased manifold.

"Kejriwal won the Delhi polls because of Hanuman ji as he recited the Hanuman Chalisa and was blessed by Lord Hanuman otherwise he would not have won," Raina told reporters here."He (Kejriwal) remembered Hanuman for the first time and recited Hanuman Chalisa and he was blessed by the Pawan Putra," he said.

When questioned why the BJP was not blessed despite chanting "Jai Shri Ram," the BJP leader responded saying that the party won Lok Sabha 2019 elections with a thumping majority because lakhs of the party workers chanted the name of Lord Ram repeatedly.

READ| 'Only Kejriwal now; wait & watch soon Owaisi will read Hanuman Chalisa': Yogi Adityanath

READ| Manoj Tiwari brands Kejriwal a 'Chunavi Hanuman Bhakt'; clarifies his 'Ashudh' remarks

Hanuman Chalisa row

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday had said that he is an 'ardent' follower of Lord Hanuman, following a political row over his recitation of the Hanuman Chalisa. "Ever since I have recited the 'Hanuman Chalisa' on a TV channel, the BJP is constantly mocking me. Yesterday, I went to a Hanuman Temple. "Today, BJP leaders are saying that the temple has turned impure by his visit. What kind of politics is this? God belongs to all. God blesses everyone, including those in the BJP," Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi.

On Friday, Kejriwal along with his wife offered prayers at the famous Hanuman Temple near Connaught Place. Earlier this week, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener had said his reciting the 'Hanuman Chalisa' has hurt leaders of the BJP. During an election rally in Delhi on February 4, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had said, "Now Arvind Kejriwal has started reciting the 'Hanuman Chalisa'. In coming days, you will see Owaisi reciting the same. This will certainly happen." The counting of votes will take place on February 11.

(With ANI inputs)

READ| Delhi Polls: Alka Lamba's MCC breach to 'Hanuman' politics - poll day's top controversies

READ| Alexa plays Hanuman Chalisa, most requested song of 2019, 4 times per minute