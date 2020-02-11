'Delhiites Defeated Politics Of Hate,' Says Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren On AAP's Victory

With Aam Aadmi Party receiving a massive mandate in Delhi, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren congratulated Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal on his 'hat-trick' victory. Chief Minister Soren took to his official Twitter handle and wrote about how the Delhiites have defeated the politics of hate and malice.

Soren's tweet roughly translates as: "I congratulate Arvind Kejriwal Ji for his hat-trick victory. The people of Delhi have once again taken up the task of defeating the politics of hate and malice by adopting development and love."

जीत की हैट्रिक लगाने पर .@ArvindKejriwal जी को हार्दिक बधाई एवं शुभकामनाएँ।



दिल्ली की जनता ने एक बार फिर विकास एवं प्रेम को अपनाकर नफ़रत और द्वेष की राजनीति को परास्त करने का कार्य किया है। — Hemant Soren (@HemantSorenJMM) February 11, 2020

Counting of votes

The counting procedure for the Delhi Assembly Elections 2020 began at 8 am on Tuesday. The election held on February 8 in the national capital. On Sunday, Delhi's Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Ranbir Singh said that 21 centers have been set up in the city for the counting of votes.

The term of the current 70-seat Assembly, where AAP holds an absolute majority, will expire on February 22. According to the Election Commission of India's latest trend, as of the time of writing this article, the Aam Aadmi Party has won 46 seats and is leading on 16 seats. Meanwhile, the BJP has won five seats and is leading on three seats while Congress continues to remain at 0.

Meanwhile, the celebration began in the AAP's head office. The official Twitter handle of the party posted the old clip of the leader during his campaign wherein he had said that Delhi people should vote on work. "If you think and believe we have not worked for you, then do not vote for us."

