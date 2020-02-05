Delhi Polls: 'People Assured Us That They Will Vote For AAP,' Says Arvind Kejriwal's Wife

Sunita Kejriwal, wife of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, on Tuesday said that despite all the allegations levelled against 'the hard-working Chief Minister', people have assured her that they will vote for Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections.

"People are watching how allegations are being put on us. But they assure us that their vote will go only to 'jhaadu'. It is very disheartening to see that allegations are being put on a person who is working so hard," Sunita Kejriwal told ANI. "This is a democracy. Whoever the people elect, they have to govern. In the past five years, Arvind has travelled a lot to the 70 constituencies of Delhi. People are our family," she added.

"Terrorist allegations on Kejriwal are disappointing"

Sunita Kejriwal said that the allegation of members of the Opposition against Arvind Kejriwal, calling him a 'terrorist or Maoist' was disappointing.

"Our concern is about his health. It is very sad that some people from the opposition party are levelling Arvind with tags of a terrorist. He is someone who has devoted his life to social service. People in politics should be mature and not make such statements," she said.

Listing the works done by the AAP government in its five-years tenure, Sunita said that the party worked for the basic education and health services in Delhi in its first term, and wishes to take the city to 'level 2' upon receiving the opportunity again.

Shunning the terrorist allegations levelled over Arvind Kejriwal, his daughter Harshita Kejriwal said, "Is making education and healthcare accessible to people terrorism? Is working for the people terrorism? My father used to teach me and my brother about Bhagavad Gita. Is that terrorism?"

Arvind Kejriwal's daughter Harshita further said that the common people of Delhi have said that they will vote on the basis of work. This energises the AAP and the party hopes that the people will vote for AAP, she added.

The Delhi Assembly elections will take place on February 8 and the votes will be counted on February 11.

