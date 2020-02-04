'Delhi Assembly Polls Will Be Between Two Ideologies,' Says HM Amit Shah

Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah on Monday said that the upcoming Delhi Assembly polls will be a battle between two ideologies. Targeting the Opposition, Shah said that one ideology supports Shaheen Bagh, while another treats India as a top priority.

"Your vote to the BJP will ensure security and development for Delhi as well as the country. This election is between two ideologies. At one side there is Rahul Gandhi and Kejriwal who say we are with Shaheen Bagh," he said at a rally in Chirag Delhi. "I want to ask you are you with Shaheen Bagh? On the other hand, there is the ideology of BJP under Prime Minister Narendra Modi for whom the country is the top priority," Amit Shah said.

The BJP leader spoke about the 'Azadi' slogans raised at Shaheen Bagh and questioned the Opposition about the kind of freedom they demand by supporting the protesters.

Amit Shah calls Kejriwal a 'liar'

The Home Minister attacked the AAP government accusing its chief Arvind Kejriwal of lying.

"Kejriwal is on top when it comes to telling lies. There are competitions amongst governments regarding development work but the Kejriwal government is breaking all records in terms of telling lies. If there is a competition of telling lies, the Kejriwal government will emerge at number one spot across the world," Home Minister added.

On January 28, Amit Shah challenged Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to take a dip in the Yamuna river. He slammed Kejriwal over issues of water contamination and failed promises.

"Delhi is getting worst water when compared to 21 other cities. Kejriwal should be ashamed of that. I challenge him to take a dip in the Yamuna river. Kejriwal has promised that 5,000 new DTC buses will be introduced instead, 1,095 buses were reduced in Delhi," he said.

Voting in all 70 Assembly seats of Delhi is scheduled to be held on February 8, and the votes will be counted on February 11.

