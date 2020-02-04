BJP Leader Accuses Arvind Kejriwal Of 'misleading' People To Protest In Shaheen Bagh

Amid the ongoing war of words between BJP and Aam Aadmi Party over the Shaheen Bagh anti-CAA protests, BJP leader Vijay Goel on Tuesday called out Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and accused him of misleading and instigating people to hold a protest at Shaheen Bagh against the government's amended Citizenship law.

While interacting with a news agency, the BJP leader said, "He misleads and instigates people to protest at Shaheen Bagh. He is not speaking in the interests of the country or about development."

Adding further, Goel also attacked the Delhi Chief Minister for not contributing enough for the development of the National Capital. "Kejriwal has made Delhi into a slum," Goel added. Vijay Goel stated that he was hopeful and confident that BJP will win the Delhi polls with a 'full majority.'

'They instigate people at Shaheen Bagh'- Vijay Goel

Earlier on January 3, BJP leader Vijay Goel had slammed the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party for not fulfilling its promises and creating an atmosphere of fear among the people of Delhi.

While interacting with a news agency, the BJP leader had said, "First they instigate people at Shaheen Bagh, and then they accuse us (BJP). AAP leaders keep saying that big riots will happen, I think they are setting the grounds for big riots and then blaming BJP. At Shaheen Bagh, Kapil Sibbal had said that CAA will have to be implemented because it has become a law."

Adding further, the BJP leader also appealed to Shaheen Bagh anti-CAA protesters to call off their protests as it is causing inconvenience to the people of Delhi.

Delhi Assembly Elections

New Delhi will go to polls in a single-phase on February 8 and the counting of votes will take place on February 11. The last day of filing nominations for the candidates was on January 21. The BJP has fielded Bhartiya Janta Yuva Morcha president Sunil Yadav against Delhi CM Kejriwal from New Delhi constituency, and the Congress has pitted former NSUI Delhi president Ramesh Sabharwal against him. BJP is trying to make advances in the upcoming Assembly elections after the 2015 debacle where it won only 3 seats. During the 2015 elections, AAP won 67 seats out of the 70-seat Assembly.

The Assembly elections take place in the backdrop of an extremely communal, hate-driven campaign and various violent protests. On Thursday, a man opened fire before being arrested by the Delhi police. A similar incident took place on Saturday as well.

(With inputs from ANI)