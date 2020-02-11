PM Modi Congratulates Arvind Kejriwal On Landslide Delhi Win, AAP Chief Responds Instantly

As the Aam Aadmi Party registered a landslide victory in the Delhi assembly polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has extended his wishes to the Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Taking to Twitter, the PM has said that he hopes Kejriwal will fulfil the aspirations of the people. Soon after the tweet, Delhi CM Kejriwal also thanked the PM. He said that he is looking forward to working closely with Centre to make the national capital into "world-class city."

Congratulations to AAP and Shri @ArvindKejriwal Ji for the victory in the Delhi Assembly Elections. Wishing them the very best in fulfilling the aspirations of the people of Delhi. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 11, 2020

Thank u so much sir. I look forward to working closely wid Centre to make our capital city into a truly world class city. https://t.co/IACEVA091c — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) February 11, 2020

Earlier, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal began his victory speech with chants of Bharat Mata ki Jai and Inquilab Zindabad. As he started his speech with a grin on his face, he said: "Delhi walo, what have you done. I love You." The Delhi CM gave a flying kiss to his supporters after thanking them.

Delhi elections result

As per EC's official update, counting for 70 seats is done and the ruling Aam Aadmi Party has won 44 seats and is leading on 18 seats and BJP has won 5 seats and is leading on 3 seats. The AAP in 2015 registered a landslide victory by winning 67 out of the 70 seats and Congres drew blank, with BJP bagging 3 seats. As per the Republic-Jan Ki Baat Exit Polls prediction 48-61 seats for the AAP, 9-21 seats for the BJP and 0-1 for Congress.

Meanwhile, the celebration began in the AAP's head office. The official Twitter handle of the party posted the old clip of the leader during his campaign wherein he had said that Delhi people should vote on work. "If you think and believe we have not worked for you, then do not vote for us."

