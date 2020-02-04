Delhi Polls: BJP Plans Micro Booth Management, Aims Individual Voters In Last Leg

The BJP has moved its Delhi Assembly election campaign from the booth level to an individual level with an aim to target every voter in the national capital. As the election date draws near, the party's mega campaign is in full swing and is already conducting a massive wider outreach programme.

The BJP has fielded an army of leaders from states across the country comprising of 11 Chief Ministers, 59 Central Ministers and 200 members of Parliament for active campaigning.

"Known for managing the election at booth level, the BJP has now changed the strategy in Delhi. Now, we aim to reach each voter which will pave the way in increasing our party's voter base," a senior official in BJP told ANI. "Apart from ministers and three MPs for one assembly constituency, the party now plans to depute around 15 MLAs and state ministers have also been added to the team per the requirement," he added.

Increase in strength of BJP members

Sources said that compared to the party's strength in the previous elections, more than 1000 MLAs have been placed for Delhi polls from different states this time. The MLAs have been assigned areas bearing in mind the need of the Assembly constituency.

Central ministers like Dharmendra Pradhan and Gajendra Shekhawat have bee appointed to take stock of each and every point of the election campaign. They will meet around 300 organisational members at the booth level every day.

"These meetings start at around 4 pm in the evening at Dharmendra Pradhan's residence and end at around 9 to 10 pm," said the source.

The BJP has so far held around 3000 public meetings. Besides this, several small sampark (contact) programmes have been held, reaching every nook and corner of the city. The total number of BJP personnel active in this election is around 1.10 lakh and the total number of voters in Delhi Legislative Assembly is 1,47,03,692.

New Delhi will observe Assembly polls on February 8 and the results will be declared on February 11.

(Inputs from ANI)

(Image source: PTI)