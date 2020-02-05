Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Blames AAP & BJP For Her Late Arrival At Delhi Poll Rally

While addressing a pre-election rally at Hauz Qazi Delhi, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra hurled potshots at the BJP and AAP stating that she was late to the rally since the latter two parties had not constructed any new roads in the capital city.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra stated that she got "stuck in traffic" as there were no new roads constructed by the AAP and the BJP. She also stated that if she would have taken the metro built by Congress leader and former Delhi CM Sheila Dikshit, she would have reached in 10 minutes.

"Brothers and sisters, I apologize for coming late, I got stuck in traffic. AAP & BJP did not build any new roads in the last 5 years, had I taken Sheila Dikshit ji's Metro, I would have reached in 10 minutes," said Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

'BJP wants to destroy the garden'

The Congress leader also stated that Delhi was "a garden" and the citizens were "its keepers". She took a jibe at the BJP saying that they were all set to "destroy this garden." "They are misleading people. I saw in UP when there is an attempt to destroy the garden. Varanasi, Meerut, and Muzaffarnagar everywhere we can see the effects of BJP policies. "As and when the election comes in, they start violence," she said.

Delhi elections

New Delhi will go to polls in a single-phase on February 8 and the counting of votes will take place on February 11. The BJP has fielded Bhartiya Janta Yuva Morcha president Sunil Yadav against Delhi CM Kejriwal from New Delhi constituency, and the Congress has pitted former NSUI Delhi president Ramesh Sabharwal against him. The BJP and Congress are yet to name their Chief Ministerial faces. For the BJP, the name of Manoj Tiwari has been floated. Amit Shah, however, has stated that in the absence of a formal name, the BJP would contest under PM Modi's leadership and that the people of Delhi are the Chief Minister of Delhi. The ruling AAP is contesting the election with Kejriwal as the chief ministerial face.

