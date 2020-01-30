The Debate
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Claims Jamia Shooting A Result Of BJP's Inflammatory Speeches

Politics

Blaming BJP's incendiary remarks during the Delhi poll campaign, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, said that Jamia shooting was a result of that

Priyanka Gandhi

Blaming BJP's incendiary remarks during the Delhi poll campaign, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, on Thursday, said that the shooting outside Jamia Millia Islamia University was a result of that. Questioning PM Modi on his stance on the issue, she asked the Prime Minister did he side with violence or non-violence. The AAP too had made similar claims, alleging that the BJP was trying to postpone the Delhi elections scheduled on February 8.

Amit Shah breaks silence on Jamia shooter, promises culprit won't be spared

Priyanka Gandhi slams BJP

Jamia shooting: AAP blames BJP's inflammatory remarks; claims all 'delay poll' tactics

Shah: 'Culprit won't be spared'

Taking strict action against the gunman who shot at anti-CAA protestors outside Jamia Millia University in Delhi, Home Minister Amit Shah stated that he has spoken to Delhi Police Commissioner on the issue. He reaffirmed that the Centre will not tolerate such an incident and that the shooter will not be spared. Shah had held a rally at Delhi's Chhatarpur ahead of the Delhi polls on February 8.

Jamia Millia firing incident: Here are the first visuals of gun wielding man

Jamia violence

Earlier in the day, a gun-toting man - identifying himself as Gopal, was arrested by the Delhi police outside the Jamia Millia Islamia university in the national capital after he injured a student when he opened fire on protestors. Shadab, a Mass Communications student of Jamia suffered an injury in his left hand and was admitted to the Holy Family hospital. As per sources, the attacker shouted, "who wants Azadi, come I'll shoot you” and thereafter, opened fire. Currently, a large number of protestors are at the site, condemning the attack and attempting to continue their protest march to Rajghat, by scaling barricades.

SHOCKING: MoS Finance Anurag Thakur raises 'shoot traitors' slogan at Delhi election rally

COMMENT
LIFE INSURANCE FOR NRI IN INDIA