Congress' Sandeep Dikshit Back With Attack On AAP-ally Prashant Kishor

Congress neta Sandeep Dikshit criticized Janata Dal (United) leader and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) campaign strategist Prashant Kishor, calling the latter a businessman.

Congress takes on Kishor and AAP

Dikshit said, "I really don't understand these people because the party' s stance is clear and Nitish Kumar has already supported the Bill. What is the issue that Pavan Verma is having? If he is having a problem then he can leave the party? As for Prashant Kishor, he is a businessman. He has interests in the AAP that's is why he has to show the party in the streets and campaign because they have not stood up against CAA. That's why Prashant Kishor is trying to help them."

Speaking about Pawan Varma's dispute with Nitish Kumar, he continued, "These are internal quarrels of JDU and they are not serious people. Varma or Kishor aren't even senior leaders of the party, and what Nitish Kumar says is the final word. He should be questioned regarding the intentions of the party. Earlier, they supported it, then they made vague statements so now, the Chief Minister should come clear."

Dikshit was speaking to news agency ANI and was asked regarding the ongoing spat between senior JDU leaders Nitish Kumar and Pavan Varma over the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). Varma recently claimed that the Bihar CM, in a private conversation with him, said he was concerned with the direction in which the party was moving forward. Varma added, "It was your personal view, as conveyed to me, that the BJP is destroying institutions, and that there is a need for democratic and socialist forces within the country to regroup, a task for which you actually assigned a senior party official."

Early on Monday, Kumar fired a scathing remark and said that those who were not happy with the party could leave. "If anyone has any issues then the person can discuss it within party or at party meetings, but such kind of public statements are surprising. He can go and join any party he likes, he has my best wishes."

