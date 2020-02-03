BJP's Manoj Tiwari: BJP Wants To Make Delhi 'Shanti Bagh', Not 'Shaheen Bagh'

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) wants to make Delhi a 'Shanti Bagh' (Garden of Peace), while the rivals want to make entire Delhi a Shaheen Bagh, said Delhi BJP unit president Manoj Tiwari on Monday. He made this statement while addressing a public meeting in Karkardooma East Delhi.

"On one hand there are people who want to make Delhi a Shaheen Bagh while on the other, there are people who want to make Delhi a Shanti Bagh," said Tiwari.

Calling the opposition 'crybabies', Tiwari said that the assembly election is going to decide the fate of Delhi.

"This election is going to decide the fate of Delhi. On the one side, there are crybabies while on the other, there are people who walk the path of truth," he said.

Delhi Polls: Anarchists Vs Nationalists

Castigating the ruling state government over the delay in hanging the Nirbhaya's convicts, Tiwari said, "On the one hand, there are anarchists while on the other, there are nationalists. On the one hand, there are people who delay the hanging of Nirbhaya's convicts while on the other, there are people who have made the POCSO Act to book sexual offenders."

The opposition complains of major decisions, says PM Modi

While campaigning for the Delhi Assembly elections in Karkardooma East Delhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that it is for the first time in the country that the opposition has a complaint with a government.

"Today, for the first time in the history of the country, the opposition has a complaint with a government. What is the complaint? They ask that Modi is so fast. Just work slowly, why are you taking big decisions one after the other? What is the need for it?" he said.

PM Modi also said, "Article 370 was abrogated after 70 years. Ram Janambhoomi verdict came after 70 years. Kartarpur Sahib corridor was made after 70 years. India-Bangladesh border issue solved after 70 years. The CAA came after 70 years. The War Memorial and the Police Memorial made after 50-60 years,".

He further cornered the opposition parties over the settlement of Bru refugees in Tripura, the formation of Chief of Defence Staff and the implementation of Good Service Tax (GST).

Gautam Gambhir slams AAP chief at the rally

BJP MP Gautam Gambhir also slammed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and said the Delhi Assembly election is a battle between Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and the truth. "To address the pollution issue, the Central government made Eastern and Western Peripheral Express highways. The Kejriwal government did not do a single thing to address this issue,".

"The AAP asks us that the battle is Kejriwal vs whom. We say it is Kejriwal vs truth this time," added Gambhir.

"Kejriwal spent 4.5 years in photoshoots, five months in putting up posters and one month in telling about it. The AAP government did not open a single hospital, school or a university and they call us liars. If we work efficiently, then Kejriwal will definitely be removed from the Chief Minister's post," he added.

(With Inputs from ANI)