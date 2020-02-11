Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan Applauds Arvind Kejriwal Over Thumping Election Victory

After the election trends showed a massive victory for Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the Delhi assembly election on Tuesday, Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan congratulated Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and AAP for coming back for yet another term.

"I heartily congratulate Chief Minister @ArvindKejriwal and his party for winning the Delhi Legislative Assembly elections". tweeted Paswan.

Political leaders across the spectrum congratulate Kejriwal

Besides Paswan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister Prakash Javadekar also congratulated the Delhi Chief Minister for his massive victory. Several other politicians across the country congratulated Kejriwal which included Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, NCP's Nawab Malik, and Supriya Sule, Shiv Sena's Aaditya Thackeray, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, as well as RJD's Tejashwi Yadav have wished Kejriwal for his landslide victory. Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said that "Jan Ki Baat has won over Man ki Baat" in a bid to take a jibe on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

As per the Election Commission's official update, counting for 70 seats has been done with the ruling Aam Aadmi Party winning 52 seats and leading on 10 seats, whereas the BJP has won six seats and is leading on two seats. The AAP in 2015 registered a landslide victory by winning 67 out of the 70 seats and Congress drew blank, with BJP bagging only three seats. The ruling party has repeated its 2015 win with a clean sweep.

Congress in this election scored a duck as in the 2015 election, moreover, the vote share of the party also reduced substantially to 4.29 per cent. However, Congress leaders had revealed ahead of the result day that their party was tacitly backing AAP and hence did not do any intense campaigning in a bid to refrain BJP from coming to power in the national capital. The BJP, on the other hand, taking a bitter pill has stated that it will contemplate the loss and also expressed a slight delight on its increased seats and vote share, though not consequential.

