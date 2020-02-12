BJP's Vijayvargiya Lashes Out, Tells CM Kejriwal 'make Hanuman Chalisa Recital Compulsory'

BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya on Wednesday congratulated AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal for winning the Delhi elections while also taking a jibe at him, asking for Hanuman Chalisa to be introduced in all educational institutions of Delhi. He also said 'blessed are those who place their trust in Lord Hanuman'.

'Why should Delhi children remain deprived?'

"Congratulations to Arvind Kejriwal Ji! Certainly, whosoever comes to Lord Hanuman gets his blessings. Now the time has come that Hanuman Chalisa recitation should be made compulsory in all schools, madrasas and other educational institutions of Delhi. Why should 'Delhi' children remain deprived of the blessings of Bajrangbali?" Kailash Vijayvargiya wrote on twitter.

'This is the day of Lord Hanuman'

Vijayvargiya's comments come a day after Kejriwal led AAP won 62 seats in the Delhi assembly polls. On Tuesday, soon after the poll results, Arvind Kejriwal had said that is the day of Lord Hanuman, who has blessed the people of Delhi. "This is the day of Lord Hanuman who has blessed the people of Delhi. We pray that Hanuman Ji keeps showing the right path to us so that we continue to serve people for the next five years," Kejriwal said while addressing party workers.

Later in the day, Kejriwal along with family members and party leaders also visited the CP Hanuman Temple and offered prayers.

Earlier, a war of words broke out between the AAP and BJP with BJP's Manoj Tiwari calling Kejriwal a "nakli bhakt". In the run-up to the assembly polls, Kejriwal had said that he does not need BJP's endorsement on being a Hindu and went on to recite the 'Hanuman Chalisa' on stage.

Arvind Kejriwal, who returned to power in Delhi with his stunning election victory, will take oath as the Chief Minister of Delhi for the third consecutive term on February 16. The oath-taking ceremony will take place at Ramlila Maidan.

