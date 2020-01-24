BJP's Kailash Vijayvargiya Suspects Nationality Of Workers Over ‘strange’ Eating Habits

BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya on Friday, January 24, while speaking at a public meeting in Indore made a bizarre statement on suspecting the nationalities over the workers' eating habits. He said, "Construction labourers who worked at my house could be Bangladeshis because their eating habits are strange; they ate only 'poha'."

Vijayvargiya is known for making bizarre statements. However, this comes at a time when there is a huge uproar over the citizenship laws in the country.

Abha Singh slams Vijayvargiya

Speaking to the Republic TV, lawyer-activist Abha Singh said, "Kailash Vijayvargiya has always been making stupid statements. In fact, this, I would say, is a calculated statement. He is trying to build an anti-Bangladeshi sentiment. He forgets that poha is a very popular Marathi dish. So, you cannot judge somebody or suspect him to be a Bangladeshi if he is eating Poha. And even if he is a Bangladeshi, he is a human being."

Read: BJP says 'go to Pakistan' so much, its netas' link to Pak tourism should be probed: Cong

She further added, "But developing this anti-Bangladeshi sentiment is something that is not beneficial for the national interest. India is an active SAARC member. We have had friendly relations with neighbours and now you are trying to divide the country and spoil the relationship with the neighbouring countries. Kailash Vijayvargoiya needs to be pulled up by the BJP leaders. Please do not spoil India's relations with its neighbours."

Read: BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya: People can see BJP’s work by looking at Indore

The uproar over citizenship laws

Currently, there is unrest in the country pertaining to the citizenship laws. Rallies against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) that first broke out in Assam, spread across the country. Violent protests have been witnessed in Uttar Pradesh, Assam, West Bengal, Gujarat, Karnataka, Bihar, Delhi, and Maharashtra. Several universities across the country witnessed clashes between the police and the students after the violence in Jamia Millia.

The Citizenship Act was passed in the Lok Sabha on December 9 and then by the Rajya Sabha on December 11. The Act seeks to grant Indian citizenship to non-Muslim refugees from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan.

Read: "This is exactly what British would say": Sitaram Yechury likens BJP to colonial rulers

Read: Madhya Pradesh: BJP General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya flags off 'Cyclothon'