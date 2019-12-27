BJP Leader Kailash Vijayvargiya: Mamata Banerjee Has Lost Her Mental Balance

Amid uproar over the amended Citizenship Act (CAA), BJP's national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya on Thursday called out West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and stated that she has lost her mental balance. Vijayvargiya's remarks come after Mamata Banerjee advised the students to continue their protests against the amended Citizenship Act and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

While addressing the media on Thursday, Vijayvargiya said, "I think that Mamata Banerjee has lost her mental balance. After CAA, infiltrators will be identified and her vote bank (infiltrators) will get affected. She is losing her ground that's why she has lost her mental balance and doing unrestrained acts... She needs to be medically examined."

READ | CM Mamata Banerjee leads anti-CAA rally in Kolkata, hails student activism

Vijayvargiya condemns Kamal Nath’s decision

Earlier on Thursday, Kailash Vijayvargiya spoke about Kamal Nath’s decision to not implement CAA in Madhya Pradesh. He said, “He (Kamal Nath) should read the Constitution of the country. Once a bill is passed by the Parliament and becomes an Act, all the states are bound to implement it under Article 252 of the Constitution.”

The relationship between the union government and the state government is determined by Part XI of the Constitution of India, which includes Article 245 to Article 263.

READ | UP: 498 people identified for destroying public property during CAA protests

CM Mamata Banerjee's Kolkata Rally

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addressed a rally that was organised in protest over the amended Citizenship law and National Register of Citizens. During her address at the rally, she stated that she will call on students to continue their protest against the CAA and NRC in a democratic way.

CM Banerjee said, "I will tell all the students to continue their protest for their democratic rights, in a democratic way."

"How will we live if they snatch away our rights? I want to congratulate all my brothers and sisters of the student community. I know that they are taking threats also. In so many universities, they have threatened action against those joining the movement... If injustice is done to one student, then injustice is done to all students," said Mamata Banerjee, drawing a loud cheer from the crowd.

We will continue our protests peacefully. We will fight for the people: Didi#NoCABNoNRC pic.twitter.com/SHeZyktpMM — All India Trinamool Congress (@AITCofficial) December 26, 2019

READ | 'Mamata Banerjee Didn't Respond': WB Governor On Vajpayee's Tribute Event Invitation

READ | Vijayvargiya condemns MP CM Kamal Nath's decision to reject CAA

(With inputs from ANI)