'Waiting To File. Token #45': Late Earlier, Kejriwal Live-tweets Delhi Poll Nomination

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday reached Jamnagar House where he will be filing his nomination papers. Kejriwal was scheduled to file nominations on Monday, January 20, but could not as his roadshow delayed the process. While standing in the queue, Kejriwal took to Twitter and informed that he is waiting to file his nomination and his token number is 45.

He said there are many people there to file nomination papers. Expressing happiness, Kejriwal added that he is "glad" to see so many people participate in democracy.

Waiting to file my nomination. My token no is 45. There are many people here to file nomination papers. Am so glad so many people participating in democracy. — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) January 21, 2020

As per reports, at least 50 independent candidates are waiting to register at the Jamnagar House in Delhi. Arvind Kejriwal, AAP's candidate from New Delhi, was delayed again as he arrived with his family to complete the formalities. On Monday, he took out a mega-roadshow on his way to filing his papers.

"I was told I'll have to file my nomination, but I said how can I leave them (his supporters at the roadshow) and go? I'll go to file the nomination tomorrow," Kejriwal had told reporters on Monday. The Chief Minister began his roadshow from the iconic Valmiki Mandir and moved through the New Delhi Constituency surrounded by AAP supporters waving brooms.

Kejriwal's Guarantee Card

On Sunday, Kejriwal released a 10-point guaranty card – 'Kejriwal's Guarantee Card'. The card was signed by the CM and would be followed by a detailed manifesto within 10 days after the party has presented it to the people of Delhi in a door to door campaign. While addressing the media, Kejriwal spoke about the guarantees saying that he will ensure these things in Delhi.

He began by speaking on electricity, water, education, and went on to state that he will aim to make Delhi pollution-free. A major highlight of his promises is that there will be free bus rides for students and mohalla marshals will be appointed, similar to bus marshals.

Delhi Assembly Elections

Delhi will go to polls in a single-phase on February 8 and the counting of votes will take place on February 11. The last day of filing nominations for the candidates is on January 21 and the last day to withdraw nominations is January 24. The BJP and Congress are yet to name their Chief Ministerial faces.

Putting a stop to rumours that Bhartiya Janta Yuva Morcha president Sunil Yadav would be replaced from contesting against CM Arvind Kejriwal, a senior BJP leader on Tuesday cleared the air saying that the party trusts its candidate on winning the Delhi Assembly Elections.

