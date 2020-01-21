BJP's Sunil Yadav Takes A Dig At Constituency Rival Kejriwal, Calls Him An 'outsider'

After announcing his candidacy from Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's constituency, BJP's youth wing leader Sunil Yadav took a dig at his political rival in the upcoming Delhi assembly elections stating that the constituency needed 'a local MP' and that Kejriwal was an 'outsider.' Sunil Yadav who is the State President of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha did not mince any words as he took his constituency rival head-on saying that after his 'challenge' to Kejriwal of fighting the incumbent CM from his constituency, the AAP Supremo would be 'out' of Delhi.

"The competition between Kejriwal and me is that of a local and an outsider. People here need a local MP. He came to power on a challenge and lose power after my challenge," said Sunil Yadav.

BJP banks on Yadav's youth appeal

The BJP on Tuesday announced the second list of 10 candidates for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections. Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha's (BJYM) Delhi state president, Sunil Yadav, is BJP's candidate from the prestigious New Delhi seat against chief minister Arvind Kejriwal. Reportedly, the party banked on Yadav's youth appeal while putting him against the sitting Delhi Chief Minister this poll season.

Yadav to be replaced?

Earlier Tiwari who is the BJP's chief in Delhi was seen as a contender against Kejriwal in the Delhi Assembly elections. However, Yadav's nomination from the New Delhi constituency came as a surprise. While Congress has fielded former NSUI Delhi president Ramesh Sabharwal against him, sources say that BJP's move to replace the candidate sparks yet another speculation of a possible Manoj Tiwari versus Kejriwal in the national capital. Aam Aadmi Party has already touted the Delhi Assembly elections as "Kejriwal vs who" and has criticized the BJP and the Congress for failing to announce its chief ministerial face. BJP, on the other hand, had announced that the saffron party will contest the polls under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

