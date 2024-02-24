Updated February 24th, 2024 at 11:56 IST
BREAKING: AAP, Congress Announce Seat-Sharing in Delhi, Punjab, Goa, Haryana, Gujarat
INDI Alliance partners Congress and AAP announce seat sharing deal | Image:ANI
AAP- Congress Seat Sharing: The Aam Aadmi Party and the Congress party officially announced seat-sharing in several states including Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Gujarat, Goa and Chandigarh for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2024 under the rainbow coalition INDI Alliance.
Here are the key takeaways:
- Congress to contest 3 seats, AAP to contest 4 in Delhi
- AAP and Congress to contest separately in Punjab
Published February 24th, 2024 at 11:56 IST
