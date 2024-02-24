BREAKING: AAP, Congress Announce Seat-Sharing in Delhi, Punjab, Goa, Haryana, Gujarat

Advertisement

AAP- Congress Seat Sharing: The Aam Aadmi Party and the Congress party officially announced seat-sharing in several states including Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Gujarat, Goa and Chandigarh for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2024 under the rainbow coalition INDI Alliance.

Here are the key takeaways:

Advertisement

Congress to contest 3 seats, AAP to contest 4 in Delhi AAP and Congress to contest separately in Punjab