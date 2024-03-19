×

Updated March 19th, 2024 at 15:32 IST

Priyanka Gandhi Asked My Ex-Husband To Talk Smack About My 'Charitra': Aditi Singh's Big Claim

Aditi Singh, daughter of late politician Akhilesh Singh, is a sitting MLA from Rae Bareli Sadar seat of Uttar Pradesh

Reported by: Apoorva Shukla
Rae Bareli Sadar MLA Aditi Singh
Rae Bareli Sadar MLA Aditi Singh | Image: PTI/X
New Delhi: Ahead of the crucial Lok Sabha elections, BJP MLA Aditi Singh has levelled serious charges against Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

Aditi Singh, daughter of late politician Akhilesh Singh, was once considered close to the Gandhi family and a sister figure to Priyanka Gandhi. However, while speaking at ANI Podcast, Aditi Singh claimed that Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had asked Aditi's former husband to speak ill about her. 

“Priyanka Gandhi asked my ex-husband to talk smack about my character in exchange for an election ticket,” claimed Aditi Singh. Aditi Singh was formerly married to Angad Saini. 

Who is Aditi Singh? 

Aditi Singh is a sitting MLA from Rae Bareli Sadar seat of Uttar Pradesh. Aditi Singh was first elected to the Uttar Pradesh assembly in 2017 on a Congress ticket, however, she left the Congress to the BJP in November 2021. 

The BJP fielded her from the Rae Bareli Sadar seat, part of the Rae Bareli Lok Sabha constituency which is represented by Congress president Sonia Gandhi, Congress' lone MP in entire Uttar Pradesh. Aditi Singh got 1.02 lakh votes after an intense electoral fight with nearest rival Ram Pratap Yadav of the Samajwadi Party who polled 95,254 votes, while the Congress candidate stood a distant third. 

Aditi Singh's father Akhilesh Singh represented the seat for the Congress party from 1993 to 2007, until he contested the seat as an independent in 2007 and on a Peace Party of India ticket in 2012. 

How Congress Denied Ticket To Angad Following Aditi's Rebellion 

Aditi Singh's rebellion goes back to years. In 2019, the Uttar Pradesh Congress had written to the then Speaker, seeking disqualification of Singh. Aditi had then attended a special assembly session organised by the Yogi Adityanath government. On several incidents, she has been vocally critical of the Congress' decision as well. 

Following her rebellion in 2019, the Congress party denied ticket to her then husband Angad Saini who wished to contest from Nawanshahr, Punjab. Saini, who was elected an MLA in 2017, independently contested against Congress candidate Satvir Singh Palli Jhikki from Nawanshahr seat in the state Assembly polls, but lost. 

Saini had openly  lambasted the Congress high command for its decision of ignoring him, which he had claimed was not based on his performance as the party MLA but on matters and issues related to his wife. Saini later returned to Congress in May 2022. 

 

Published March 19th, 2024 at 15:26 IST

