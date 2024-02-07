Advertisement

Bengaluru: Ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, political tsunami seems to have hit Karnataka Congress. In what could come as a big blow to the ruling party in the state, former Karnataka CM Jagadish Shettar has come back to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). He joined the BJP today during a presser. Shettar has resigned as the MLC of the Congress party and officially joined the BJP. BJP welcomed him into the party fold.

“Former Karnataka CM Jagadish Shettar returns to BJP, meets the party's National President JP Nadda in Delhi,” news agency ANI posted on X.

Advertisement

#WATCH | Former Karnataka CM Jagadish Shettar returns to BJP, meets the party's National President JP Nadda in Delhi pic.twitter.com/YHLgECx61d — ANI (@ANI) January 25, 2024

It's a very happy day for me today. I had quit BJP and joined Congress during state elections. I also sent a message to Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar that I would be quitting Congress. Under the leadership of PM Modi, I expect the BJP will once again come to power:… pic.twitter.com/mmuppqsEN7 — Republic (@republic) January 25, 2024

Shettar said that although he had left the BJP to join the Congress earlier, he wanted to be a part of BJP's developmental work across the country.

Commenting on the occasion, BS Yediyurappa said, “Jagadish Shettar is a senior member of the party and his coming back to the party will boost the BJP in the state of Karnataka.”

Advertisement

Commenting on his move, Jagadish Shettar noted, “It is a happy day for me today. I had joined the Congress earlier. However, many BJP party members were unhappy about it and had exprressed their wish that I should rejoin the party. Rejoining the BJP once again is a happy moment for me. I have sent an email to KPCC president DK Shivakumar, telling him about my resignation. Under the leadership of PM Modi, I expect the party will come back to power in the state and I wish to work to strengthen the party in the state.”

"Jagadish Shettar is a leader who worked tirelessly in the state of Karnataka. We will also be meeting the BJP national President JP Nadda shortly. I welcome Jagdish Shettar into the party fold again," says former Karnakata CM BS. Yediyurappa.



WATCH #LIVE… pic.twitter.com/rgVUFy96B4 — Republic (@republic) January 25, 2024

Sources told Republic that he met Union Home Minister and senior party leader Amit Shah. Congress’ prized catch before the polls, Shettar had quit BJP and joined Congress in April last year. Hailing from the Lingayat community, Shettar played a crucial role in consolidating Lingayat votes for the Karnataka Congress.

As per reports, Shettar was in the BJP headquarters in the capital. Sources added that he is with JP Nadda and was escorted inside the BJP president’s room at 6 DDU Marg. An all-important presser is underway. Sources also told Republic, other Congress leaders are also likely to jump ship. As per sources, Laxman Savadi and G Janardhana Reddy are also likely to join the BJP in the next few days.

Advertisement

Former Karnataka CM Jagadish Shettar likely to come back to the BJP. He has met Union Home Minister and senior party leader Amit Shah: Sources



He had quit BJP and joined Congress in April last year.



(File photo) pic.twitter.com/nfvoTjANIy — ANI (@ANI) January 25, 2024