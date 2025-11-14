Updated 14 November 2025 at 10:48 IST
Rohtas (Bihar) Assembly Election Results 2025 LIVE: Who Will Be The Winner, Runner-up, Candidates List; JD(U)-BJP Surge, RJD-Mahagathbandhan Trail
Get LIVE updates on Rohtas Assembly Election Results 2025, covering Chenari, Sasaram, Kargahar, Dinara, Nokha, Dehri & Karakat. Track real-time trends, leads, winners, and key developments involving Nitish Kumar, Tejashwi Yadav, Mahagathbandhan, BJP, NDA, RJD, and Congress.
LIVE: Bihar Election Results 2025 – Who Will Rule Bihar? Counting Day Updates
Date: November 14, 2025 | Time: Counting has begun at 8 AM
Republicworld.com brings to you the fastest results from the Bihar Assembly Election 2025. Get Rohtas district constituency results, trends and expert analysis of the high-stakes battle between the BJP-JDU-led NDA and the RJD-Congress-led Mahagathbandhan.
The other prominent party in the fray this election is Prashant Kishor’s pollster-turned-politician Jan Suraaj party. Election results will also decide the fate of PK’s new party.
The Rohtas district has 7 constituencies: Chenari, Sasaram, Kargahar, Dinara, Nokha, Dehri & Karakat. Follow this live blog for the latest election results from all seven seats of Rohtas.
Live Blog
14 November 2025 at 10:37 IST
Bihar Election Results Live 2025: Report After Completion Of First Round In Rohtas District
Bihar Election Results Live 2025: The Rohtas district has finished the first round of counting. Nagendra Chandravanshi, a JDU candidate, is in the lead in Nokha, according to the data made public. Mahabali Singh, a JDU candidate, is in the lead in Karakat. Third place goes to Jyoti Singh, the wife of Pawan Singh.
14 November 2025 at 10:33 IST
Bihar Election Results Live 2025: Tight Security Arrangements in Rohtas District
Bihar Election Results Live 2025: The Election Commission and the authorities have put in place stringent security measures at the Sasaram counting centre. Along with state police and paramilitary personnel, magistrates have been stationed at every intersection in the city. Additionally, a number of routes in Sasaram city have been altered for the vote counting. Along with the police, Rohtas SP is stationed outside the counting centre, where he is examining the security measures. 207 Chenari, 208 Sasaram, 209 Kargahar, 210 Dinara, 211 Nokha, 212 Dehri, and 213 Karakat will all cast ballots at the Sasaram polling place.
14 November 2025 at 09:26 IST
Bihar Election Results Live 2025: Pawan Singh's Wife Following Him From Karakat
Bihar Election Results Live 2025: In this assembly election, all eyes are on Jyoti Singh, the independent candidate from the Karakat assembly seat. She is the wife of Power Star Pawan Singh and is contesting as an independent. In the current early trends, she is trailing.
14 November 2025 at 10:34 IST
Bihar Election Results Live 2025: RLM Leading In Sasaram, LJP (RV) Ahead In Chenari
Bihar Election Results Live 2025: The LJP (RV) is leading in Chenari. The RLM is ahead in Sasaram. The JSP is leading in Kargahar. The RLM is leading in Dinara. The RJD is leading in Nokha.
14 November 2025 at 09:19 IST
Bihar Election Results Live 2025: JSP Leading In Karghar
Bihar Election Results Live 2025: As postal ballot counting begins, the JSP appears to be leading in the Kargahar assembly seat. Although the figures will continue to change, the NDA appears to be leading for now.
14 November 2025 at 09:20 IST
Bihar Election Results Live 2025: Battle Of Prestige In Sasaram Assembly
Bihar Election Results Live 2025: The Sasaram assembly seat in Rohtas district is one of the hottest seats. All eyes are on the seat this time. The prestige of RLSP supremo Upendra Kushwaha is at stake here. It will also test the caste equations of both the Grand Alliance and the NDA.
14 November 2025 at 09:20 IST
Bihar Election Results Live 2025: Congress And JDU fighting In Kargahar Assembly Seat
Bihar Election Results Live 2025: The Kargahar Assembly seat in Rohtas district came into existence after delimitation in 2008. Congress won in 2020. Congress candidate Santosh Kumar Mishra defeated JDU candidate Vashishtha Singh in a close contest. This time, the contest is still between the two.
14 November 2025 at 09:20 IST
Bihar Election Results Live 2025: Independent Candidate From Karakat Assembly Seat
Bihar Election Results Live 2025: All eyes will be on the Karakat assembly seat in Rohtas district. Jyoti Singh, wife of power star Pawan Singh, is contesting this seat as an independent candidate. Arun Singh of the CPI-ML (L) and Mahabali Singh of the JDU are also in the fray. This seat has been considered a stronghold of the Left. So, will the CPI-ML (L) candidate win this time too and keep the Left's flag flying high? This will become clear in a few hours.
14 November 2025 at 10:34 IST
Bihar Election Results Live 2025: NDA Takes Early Lead, MGB Trails
Bihar Election Results Live 2025: BJP-JDU-led NDA takes early lead with BJP leading in 43 seats and JDU in 31 constituencies. RJD-led Mahagathbandhan leads in 43 seats and Congress in eight at present.
BJP 43
RJD 43
JD(U) 31
INC 8
JSP 4
CPI(ML)(L) 3
HAM(S) 2
AIMIM 1
CPI 1
JSJD 1
LJPRV 1
14 November 2025 at 09:21 IST
Bihar Election Results Live 2025: NDA Ahead In Early Trends
Bihar Election Results Live 2025: As counting of votes for the recently concluded assembly polls in Bihar got underway, the BJP-JDU-led NDA leads in 15 seats, followed by the RJD-led Mahagathbandhan in eight seats and Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj Party in two seats.
14 November 2025 at 08:07 IST
Bihar Election Results Live 2025: Counting Begins
Bihar Election Results Live 2025: The counting of votes for all 10 seats of the Rohtas district began sharply at 8 am.
14 November 2025 at 09:18 IST
Bihar Election Results Live 2025: Counting Begins At 8 AM; Initial Trends Crucial
Bihar Election Results Live 2025: The counting process starts officially at 8 AM. The anticipation is high. Stay hooked to this space for all the latest updates.
14 November 2025 at 10:34 IST
LIVE Bihar Election 2025: Counting To Start At 8 AM
Bihar Election Results Live 2025: Counting across four assembly seats in Rohtas district is set to begin at 8 am. Republicworld.com will bring you roundwise updates of all seven constituencies. The question is: will the Nitish Kumar-led NDA return to power, or will the Tejashwi Yadav-led Mahagathbandhan stage an upset? Stay tuned for the fastest updates on the Bihar Assembly Election Result 2025.
