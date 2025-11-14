Rohtas (Bihar) Assembly Election Results 2025 LIVE: Who Will Be The Winner, Runner-up, Candidates List; JD(U)-BJP Surge, RJD-Mahagathbandhan Trail

Rohtas (Bihar) Assembly Election Results 2025 Live: Who Will Be The Winner, Runner-up, Candidates List; Counting Begins At 8 AM | Image: Republic

Bihar Election Results 2025 – Who Will Rule Bihar? Counting Day Updates

Date: November 14, 2025 | Time: Counting has begun at 8 AM

Republicworld.com brings to you the fastest results from the Bihar Assembly Election 2025. Get Rohtas district constituency results, trends and expert analysis of the high-stakes battle between the BJP-JDU-led NDA and the RJD-Congress-led Mahagathbandhan.

The other prominent party in the fray this election is Prashant Kishor’s pollster-turned-politician Jan Suraaj party. Election results will also decide the fate of PK’s new party.

The Rohtas district has 7 constituencies: Chenari, Sasaram, Kargahar, Dinara, Nokha, Dehri & Karakat. Follow this live blog for the latest election results from all seven seats of Rohtas.