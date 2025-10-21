Bihar Elections: Mahagathbandhan’s Internal Rift Out In Open As NDA Consolidates

Patna: As Bihar gears up for assembly polls in two phases on November 6 and 11, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) appears to have gained an upper hand amid visible infighting within the Mahagathbandhan. The opposition coalition, which comprises the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Congress, Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP), Communist Party of India (CPI), Communist Party of India (ML) Liberation, and CPI(M), is facing internal rifts over seat-sharing, with candidates being fielded against each other in multiple constituencies.

Direct Face-offs in Multiple Constituencies

Reports indicate that at least 12 seats will witness direct contests among Mahagathbandhan partners, potentially splitting votes and providing the NDA an advantage. In six constituencies, Narkatiaganj, Kahalgaon, Sikandra, Sultanganj, and Warsaliganj; Congress and RJD nominees are in a direct face-off. Similarly, in Bachhwara, Raja Pakar, Bihar Sharif, and Kargahar, Congress and CPI candidates will compete against each other, while RJD and VIP clash in Babubarhi and Chainpur.

Chirag Paswan Calls It a ‘Walkover’ for NDA

Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party chief Chirag Paswan termed the internal contest a “walkover” for the NDA. “If the Mahagathbandhan believes it can field multiple candidates from the same seat, they should know there’s no such thing as a ‘friendly fight’. This has given us an edge even on seats that seemed challenging,” Paswan said in Patna.

Seat-Sharing Disputes Trigger Tensions

The infighting stems from disagreements over seat allocations. Congress and VIP reportedly demanded 70 and 50 seats, respectively, but RJD resisted, seeking to retain a majority. Left parties, citing their previous performance, also pressed for a larger share. In 2020, CPI-ML won 12 of 19 seats contested, CPI won two of six, and CPI-M won two of four.

RJD Candidate List and Confusions

The RJD, leading the opposition bloc, released a list of 143 candidates after most nominees had filed nominations. The party avoided direct confrontation with Congress in Kutumba but will face Congress nominees in constituencies such as Vaishali and Kahalgaon. In Gaura Bauram, confusion ensued when RJD backed VIP candidate Santosh Sahni, but RJD symbol candidate Afzal Ali refused to withdraw.

Seats Allocation Snapshot