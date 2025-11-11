Updated 11 November 2025 at 17:58 IST
Bihar Exit Poll Results 2025 LIVE: NDA Predicted to Take Lead as Phase 2 Voting Ends; Numbers Out After 6:30 PM Nitish Kumar vs Tejashwi Yadav Battle for CM Post
Bihar Exit Poll Results 2025 LIVE Updates: Who Will Become the Next CM? Get the latest analysis on Tejashwi Yadav vs Nitish Kumar as NDA, RJD, JDU, LJP, Congress, and BJP battle it out in the Bihar election results.
In the second and last round of the crucial Assembly elections, voting for 122 Bihar constituencies started on Tuesday morning. 1,302 individuals, including a number of ministers from Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's cabinet, will be chosen in this round. Smaller NDA allies like the Rashtriya Lok Morcha, led by Rajya Sabha MP Upendra Kushwaha, and the Hindustani Awam Morcha, led by Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi, will also be put to the test during this phase.
Following the conclusion of polling across all phases of the state, the highly-anticipated Bihar Election 2025 Exit Polls are here, offering the first real glimpse into the mandate. With the battle for the 243-seat Assembly coming down to a fierce contest between Chief Minister Nitish Kumar (leading the NDA) and Tejashwi Yadav (leading the Mahagathbandhan), every prediction holds immense significance.
Stay tuned to LIVE tracker with republicworld.com for the most immediate updates, real-time vote share predictions, and seat-by-seat analysis from the top pollsters across the country. Will the NDA manage to retain power or will the Mahagathbandhan script a major political upset? Dive in to check the complete predictions and detailed analysis of the political landscape in Bihar.
11 November 2025 at 17:58 IST
Bihar Exit Polls 2025 Live: ‘This time there will be a change…’: RJD MP Misa Bharti
Bihar Exit Polls 2025 Live: On Bihar elections, RJD MP Misa Bharti says, "This time there will be a change because women are concerned, they are worried about their children's future. For the last 20 years, there have been no employment opportunities here, and no factories have been set up. Therefore, women are voting in large numbers. Whenever the voter turnout is high, there is a change..."
11 November 2025 at 17:53 IST
Bihar Exit Polls 2025 Live: 'Actual Results, Not 'Empty Rhetoric": RJD Leader Tejashwi Yadav
Bihar Exit Polls 2025 Live: RJD Leader Tejashwi Yadav stated that the "record turnout" in the first phase of the Bihar elections demonstrated that voters expect actual results, not "empty rhetoric." He urged people to wait in line until they cast their ballots and claimed that polling might be purposefully delayed down at some booths.
The second and final round of voting for the Bihar elections will begin on Tuesday and end at 5 PM. Yadav stated in a thorough post on X that the people of Bihar are no longer prepared to put up with the NDA government's "assurances, slogans, and hollow promises."
11 November 2025 at 17:40 IST
Bihar Exit Polls 2025 Live: Bihar Polls Phase 2: 67.14% Voter Turnout Recorded Till 5 PM
Bihar Exit Polls 2025 Live: According to the Election Commission of India, Bihar recorded a voter turnout of 67.14% till 5 PM in the second phase of the Assembly elections.
11 November 2025 at 17:32 IST
Bihar Exit Polls 2025 Live: What 2015 & 2020 Past Predictions Show
Bihar Exit Polls 2025 Live: Past trends reveal mixed accuracy. In 2020, most exit polls projected a narrow victory for the Mahagathbandhan, but the NDA ultimately secured the win with 125 seats. In 2015, exit polls slightly favoured the Mahagathbandhan, which went on to clinch a decisive majority of 178 seats. With Bihar’s political alliances having shifted over the years, experts advise caution in drawing conclusions from early predictions until the official results are declared.
11 November 2025 at 17:29 IST
Bihar Exit Polls 2025 Live: 60.40% Voter Turn Out Till 3 PM, Kishanganj Leads
Bihar Exit Polls 2025 Live: Bihar recorded a voter turnout of 60.40% till 3 PM. Kishanganj had the highest turnout (66.10%), followed by Purnia (64.22%), Katihar (63.80%), Jamui (63.33%), and Banka (63.03%). Nawada has the lowest turnout (53.17%), followed by Madhubani (55.55%), Rohtas (55.92%), Arwal (58.26%), and Jahanabad (58.72%).
11 November 2025 at 17:29 IST
Bihar Exit Polls 2025 Live: Where and When to Watch the Bihar Exit Polls?
Bihar Exit Polls 2025 Live: Following the conclusion of Phase 2 voting, exit polls from various agencies will be made public. The findings of the exit poll will probably be released after 6:30 PM. Numerous channels will show the results live.
11 November 2025 at 17:29 IST
Bihar Exit Polls 2025 Live: When will voting conclude and when will exit poll forecasts start?
Bihar Exit Polls 2025 Live: The Bihar assembly elections' second phase of voting will end at approximately 5 PM. Shortly after this, around 6:30 PM, experts will begin releasing their exit poll forecasts.
Polling agencies like Today’s Chanakya, Axis My India, CVoter, CSDS, and Times Now will release their seat estimates once polling ends.
Here at republicworld.com, readers can follow exit poll forecasts, commentary, and other comprehensive information.
