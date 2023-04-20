TOP NEWS

PM Modi
25 mins ago

PM Modi’s 2-day tour covering 3 states, 2 UTs includes 7 events and 5300 Km of travel
Namibian cheetahs
1 hour ago

Madhya Pradesh: Kuno National Park (KNP) witnesses second Cheetah death in under a month

Jeddah
28 mins ago

India puts on standby 2 IAF aircraft in Jeddah, ship at Port Sudan to evacuate Indians

DC vs SRH: Dream 11 Prediction, Playing XI, Head To Head Record For IPL 2023 Match 34
30 mins ago

Ajinkya Rahane
53 mins ago

CSK vs KKR: Ajinkya Rahane opens up on his match-winning knock; 'Just clear mindset'

Rana Daggubati-Diljit Dosanjh
1 hour ago

Rana Daggubati attends Diljit Dosanjh's Coachella 2023 performance: Proud to have...

IPL 2023 Points Table, Orange Cap, Purple Cap Standings: CSK goes top of the table
1 hour ago

Amit Shah
4 mins ago

Amit Shah's poll pitch in Telangana; vows to abolish 4% Muslim quota if BJP comes to power
Sharad Pawar
16 mins ago

If anyone attempts to break NCP: Sharad Pawar's 'if-then' message for nephew Ajit?

Karnataka Election 2023 Live News Updates
8 mins ago

LIVE Karnataka Elections 2023 LIVE: Amit Shah to hold road shows in Chamarajanagar, Hasan today

Nitish Kumar
1 hour ago

Nitish Kumar to meet Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata; Lok Sabha 2024 Polls on Agenda?

New Zealand
23 mins ago

Magnitude 7.1 earthquake jolts New Zealand, no tsunami threat

Poonch Terror attack
9 mins ago

Poonch Attack: Terrorists used steel bullets decamped with soldiers' weapons

Varun Dhawan
33 mins ago

Varun Dhawan shares special note for Gigi Hadid on her birthday: Keep shining...

Atiq-backer features in Congress’ star campaigners list
20th April 2023
#ExposeAtiqBackers
Atiq-backer features in Congress’ star campaigners list
Sharad Pawar meets Gautam Adani; Oppn unity wearing off?
20th April 2023
#PawarMeetsAdani
Sharad Pawar meets Gautam Adani; Oppn unity wearing off?

India News LIVE: Sharad Pawar's 'if-then' message for 'someone trying to break Ajit away'
4 mins ago

Poonch Attack: Terrorists used steel bullets decamped with soldiers' weapons
9 mins ago

PM Modi’s 2-day tour covering 3 states, 2 UTs includes 7 events and 5300 Km of travel
25 mins ago

Lithium deposits discovery to be historic milestone in Aatmanirbhar Bharat: Arjun Meghwal
8 hours ago

Lithium deposits discovery to be historic milestone in Aatmanirbhar Bharat: Arjun Meghwal
'Chennai Port to be cruise tourism hub on the East Coast,' says Shipping Minister Sonowal
8 hours ago

'Chennai Port to be cruise tourism hub on the East Coast,' says Shipping Minister Sonowal
Same-sex marriage: Bar Council of India passes resolution opposing legal recognition
9 hours ago

Same-sex marriage: Bar Council of India passes resolution opposing legal recognition
Union Min Sonowal to inaugurate National Technology Centre for ports, waterways and coasts
9 hours ago

Union Min Sonowal to inaugurate National Technology Centre for ports, waterways and coasts

Amit Shah's poll pitch in Telangana; vows to abolish 4% Muslim quota if BJP comes to power

NCP's Supriya Sule advocates Ajit Pawar move amid defection buzz; 'He is very honest...'

'Amritpal has connection with Punjab govt or Centre?': Surjewala after fugitive's arrest
Telangana: BRS to hold constituency-level meetings across state on April 25
8 hours ago

Telangana: BRS to hold constituency-level meetings across state on April 25
Union Min Muraleedharan lambasts Kerala govt over PM Modi's security arrangement info leak
11 hours ago

Union Min Muraleedharan lambasts Kerala govt over PM Modi's security arrangement info leak
Kejriwal lauds Bhagwant Mann & Punjab Police for arresting Amritpal without bloodshed
15 hours ago

Kejriwal lauds Bhagwant Mann & Punjab Police for arresting Amritpal without bloodshed
Sachin Pilot veiled attack on Gehlot govt, Congress; raises inaction on corruption charges
18 hours ago

Sachin Pilot veiled attack on Gehlot govt, Congress; raises inaction on corruption charges
Bengal rape horror: BJP says post-mortem report concocted; slams TMC govt's 'lawlessness'
1 day ago

Bengal rape horror: BJP says post-mortem report concocted; slams TMC govt's 'lawlessness'
BJP strongly criticises Mamata govt over alleged rape & murder of minor girl in Bengal
1 day ago

BJP strongly criticises Mamata govt over alleged rape & murder of minor girl in Bengal

Devon Conway opens up on MS Dhoni's presence in IPL; 'Every game feels like a home game'
24 secs ago

SRH vs DC today match IPL live score: Who wins the battle of Uppal?
30 mins ago

DC vs SRH: Dream 11 Prediction, Playing XI, Head To Head Record For IPL 2023 Match 34
30 mins ago

CSK vs KKR: Ajinkya Rahane opens up on his match-winning knock; 'Just clear mindset'
53 mins ago

IPL 2023 Points Table, Orange Cap, Purple Cap Standings: CSK goes top of the table
1 hour ago

Sri Lanka vs Ireland live streaming: When and where to watch 2nd Test in India, UK & US
1 hour ago

Sri Lanka vs Ireland live streaming: When and where to watch 2nd Test in India, UK & US
Netizens hail MS Dhoni as Ajinkya Rahane displays amazing transformation in T20 batting
7 hours ago

Netizens hail MS Dhoni as Ajinkya Rahane displays amazing transformation in T20 batting

Varun Dhawan shares special note for Gigi Hadid on her birthday: Keep shining...
33 mins ago

Rana Daggubati attends Diljit Dosanjh's Coachella 2023 performance: Proud to have...
1 hour ago

Matthew Perry says he will remove Keanu Reeves' name from memoir; here's why
1 hour ago

Matthew Perry says he will remove Keanu Reeves' name from memoir; here's why
Sunny Kaushal says he is enamoured by negative characters
8 hours ago

Sunny Kaushal says he is enamoured by negative characters
Twitter Blue: Amitabh Bachchan-Priyanka Chopra, celebs rejoice after getting re-verified
8 hours ago

Twitter Blue: Amitabh Bachchan-Priyanka Chopra, celebs rejoice after getting re-verified
Suga Road to D-Day: BTS rapper opens up on creative block, insecurities and solo career
8 hours ago

Suga Road to D-Day: BTS rapper opens up on creative block, insecurities and solo career
Did Taylor Swift take a dig at her romance with Joe Alwyn during Eras Tour concert?
8 hours ago

Did Taylor Swift take a dig at her romance with Joe Alwyn during Eras Tour concert?
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan greets fans in Telugu during Ponniyin Selvan 2 Hyderabad promotions
9 hours ago

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan greets fans in Telugu during Ponniyin Selvan 2 Hyderabad promotions
Jonathan Majors assault case: More alleged victims come forward
9 hours ago

Jonathan Majors assault case: More alleged victims come forward

Boris Johnson would refer to himself as 'The Fuhrer' & 'The King', new book suggests

US President Joe Biden jokes he's a ‘dull president’ known only for ice-cream, sunglasses
Sudan crisis: Canadians' evacuation ‘not possible at this time,’ Trudeau government says
9 hours ago

Sudan crisis: Canadians' evacuation ‘not possible at this time,’ Trudeau government says
Police discover 'more than 20 bodies' in Kenyan starvation cult investigation
11 hours ago

Police discover 'more than 20 bodies' in Kenyan starvation cult investigation
Heatwave Havoc: Record breaking heatwaves cause 15,000 deaths in Europe
11 hours ago

Heatwave Havoc: Record breaking heatwaves cause 15,000 deaths in Europe
French national gets 'shot during evacuation from Sudan', warring factions dispute blame
11 hours ago

French national gets 'shot during evacuation from Sudan', warring factions dispute blame
Denmark withdraws troops from Syria, Iraq to combat threats at home
12 hours ago

Denmark withdraws troops from Syria, Iraq to combat threats at home
Sudan crisis: MEA says 'making all-out efforts' to ensure safety of stranded Indians
13 hours ago

Sudan crisis: MEA says 'making all-out efforts' to ensure safety of stranded Indians

Vicky Kaushal, Preity Zinta, Aditya Roy Kapur at Pamela Chopra's prayer meet
11 hours ago

Vicky Kaushal, Preity Zinta, Aditya Roy Kapur at Pamela Chopra's prayer meet
World Book Day 2023: Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor; celebs who are authors
18 hours ago

World Book Day 2023: Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor; celebs who are authors
In pictures | Lucknow Super Giants choke against Gujarat Giants; Here's how it happened
1 day ago

In pictures | Lucknow Super Giants choke against Gujarat Giants; Here's how it happened
ASTRO Moonbin death: Moon Ga Young, SF9 Chani share precious throwbacks with K-pop star
1 day ago

ASTRO Moonbin death: Moon Ga Young, SF9 Chani share precious throwbacks with K-pop star
Met Gala 2023: Decoding Priyanka Chopra's high-fashion looks from 2017 to 2019
1 day ago

Met Gala 2023: Decoding Priyanka Chopra's high-fashion looks from 2017 to 2019
In Pics: Here's how Earth is changing every day, for better or for worse? You decide.
1 day ago

In Pics: Here's how Earth is changing every day, for better or for worse? You decide.
Met Gala 2023: 10 Karl Lagerfeld quotes on fashion
2 days ago

Met Gala 2023: 10 Karl Lagerfeld quotes on fashion
Eid-ul-Fitr 2023: 5 types of seviyan and other traditional sweet dishes to enjoy
2 days ago

Eid-ul-Fitr 2023: 5 types of seviyan and other traditional sweet dishes to enjoy
Samantha goes sightseeing in London after attending Citadel Global Premiere
2 days ago

Samantha goes sightseeing in London after attending Citadel Global Premiere

Calling all space explorers: SpaceX seeks help to recover Starship debris from test flight

After PSLV-C55 success, ISRO chief invites more private players to space industry
In Pics: Here's how Earth is changing every day, for better or for worse? You decide.
1 day ago

In Pics: Here's how Earth is changing every day, for better or for worse? You decide.
Perseverance rover captures stunning photos of dusty Ingenuity helicopter on Mars
1 day ago

Perseverance rover captures stunning photos of dusty Ingenuity helicopter on Mars
'Ready to launch again in 1 to 2 months', says Musk after Starship test flight debacle
1 day ago

'Ready to launch again in 1 to 2 months', says Musk after Starship test flight debacle
Mysterious green light observed in Japan belonged to NASA satellite: Watch video here
1 day ago

Mysterious green light observed in Japan belonged to NASA satellite: Watch video here
Lyrid meteor shower: Here's the best time to witness the beauty
1 day ago

Lyrid meteor shower: Here's the best time to witness the beauty
Explainer: Why does Elon Musk's SpaceX Starship rocket matter?
3 days ago

Explainer: Why does Elon Musk's SpaceX Starship rocket matter?

Kerala SSLC, DHSE +2 results 2023 dates announced, check official announcement here

JEE Main 2023 application form edit window reopens, make corrections till April 22
CBSE Board Results 2023: How to check class 10, 12 results via Digilocker, UMANG apps
2 days ago

CBSE Board Results 2023: How to check class 10, 12 results via Digilocker, UMANG apps
Karnataka 2nd PUC result 2023: Supplementary exam, re-evaluation application begins today
2 days ago

Karnataka 2nd PUC result 2023: Supplementary exam, re-evaluation application begins today
CUET PG 2023 Dates announced, exam to be held between June 5-12
2 days ago

CUET PG 2023 Dates announced, exam to be held between June 5-12
Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2023 Out, here's direct link to check PUC scorecard
2 days ago

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2023 Out, here's direct link to check PUC scorecard
Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2023 out; 80.25% of girls, 69.05% of boys passed
2 days ago

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2023 out; 80.25% of girls, 69.05% of boys passed
MP Board Result 2023: List of websites and steps to check MPBSE 10th, 12th results online
2 days ago

MP Board Result 2023: List of websites and steps to check MPBSE 10th, 12th results online

