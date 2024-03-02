Advertisement

BJP First List of Candidates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is at the forefront of the BJP's list of 51 Lok Sabha candidates released on Saturday for Uttar Pradesh. Uttar Pradesh holds significant importance in Indian politics with its 80 Lok Sabha seats. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has confidently asserted that the BJP will secure victory in all 80 seats. In the previous 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP clinched 62 seats from Uttar Pradesh. Union ministers Rajnath Singh and Smriti Irani have been nominated once again to contest from Lucknow and Amethi constituencies respectively.

Varanasi – Narendra Modi

Kairana- Pradeep Kumar

Muzaffarnagar- Sanjeev Balyan

Rampur- Ghanshyam Lodhi

Sambhal- Parmeshwar Lal Saini

Amroha- Kanwar Singh Tanwar

Gautam Buddha Nagar- Mahesh Sharma

Bulandshahr- Bhola Singh

Mathura- Hema Malini

Agra- Satyapal Singh Baghel

Etah- Rajveer Singh Raju Bhaiya

Shahjahanpur- Arun Kumar Sagar

Kheri- Ajay Mishra Teni

Sitapur- Rajesh Verma

Hardoi- Jai Prakash Rawat

Unnao- Sakshi Maharaj

Mohanlalganj- Kaushal Kishore

Lucknow- Rajnath Singh

Amethi- Smriti Irani

Farrukhabad- Mukesh Rajput

Etawah – Ramshankar Kataria

Jhansi- Anurag Sharma

Banda- RK Singh Patel

Barabanki- Upendra Singh Rawat

Faizabad- Lallu Singh

Shravasti- Saket Mishra

Gonda – Kirti Vardhan Singh alias Raja Bhaiya

Basti- Harish Dwivedi

Gorakhpur- Ravi Kishan

Kushinagar- Vijay Kumar Dubey

Azamgarh- Dineshlal Yadav Nirhua

Jaunpur- Kripashankar Singh

Modi has set a target for the BJP to win at least 370 seats on its own in this Lok Sabha election and more than 400 for the NDA. The Election Commission is expected to announce the poll schedule later this month and the elections are likely to be held in April-May.

The BJP had won 303 seats in 2019 polls but currently it has 290 members in Lok Sabha, the number decreasing for various reasons including due to some MPs recently resigning after winning assembly polls.