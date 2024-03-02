Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated March 2nd, 2024 at 20:19 IST

Of 80, BJP Announces 51 Candidates From UP in Its First List For Lok Sabha Elections | Names Here

BJP First List: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has confidently asserted that the BJP will secure victory in all 80 seats.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Raj Bhavan in Lucknow
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Image: X/@myogiadityanath
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
BJP First List of Candidates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is at the forefront of the BJP's list of 51 Lok Sabha candidates released on Saturday for Uttar Pradesh. Uttar Pradesh holds significant importance in Indian politics with its 80 Lok Sabha seats. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has confidently asserted that the BJP will secure victory in all 80 seats. In the previous 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP clinched 62 seats from Uttar Pradesh. Union ministers Rajnath Singh and Smriti Irani have been nominated once again to contest from Lucknow and Amethi constituencies respectively.

  • Varanasi – Narendra Modi
  • Kairana- Pradeep Kumar
  • Muzaffarnagar- Sanjeev Balyan
  • Rampur- Ghanshyam Lodhi
  • Sambhal- Parmeshwar Lal Saini
  • Amroha- Kanwar Singh Tanwar
  • Gautam Buddha Nagar- Mahesh Sharma
  • Bulandshahr- Bhola Singh
  • Mathura- Hema Malini
  • Agra- Satyapal Singh Baghel
  • Etah- Rajveer Singh Raju Bhaiya
  • Shahjahanpur- Arun Kumar Sagar
  • Kheri- Ajay Mishra Teni
  • Sitapur- Rajesh Verma
  • Hardoi- Jai Prakash Rawat
  • Unnao- Sakshi Maharaj
  • Mohanlalganj- Kaushal Kishore
  • Lucknow- Rajnath Singh
  • Amethi- Smriti Irani
  • Farrukhabad- Mukesh Rajput
  • Etawah – Ramshankar Kataria
  • Jhansi- Anurag Sharma
  • Banda- RK Singh Patel
  • Barabanki- Upendra Singh Rawat
  • Faizabad- Lallu Singh
  • Shravasti- Saket Mishra
  • Gonda – Kirti Vardhan Singh alias Raja Bhaiya
  • Basti- Harish Dwivedi
  • Gorakhpur- Ravi Kishan
  • Kushinagar- Vijay Kumar Dubey
  • Azamgarh- Dineshlal Yadav Nirhua
  • Jaunpur- Kripashankar Singh

Modi has set a target for the BJP to win at least 370 seats on its own in this Lok Sabha election and more than 400 for the NDA. The Election Commission is expected to announce the poll schedule later this month and the elections are likely to be held in April-May.

The BJP had won 303 seats in 2019 polls but currently it has 290 members in Lok Sabha, the number decreasing for various reasons including due to some MPs recently resigning after winning assembly polls.

Published March 2nd, 2024 at 20:19 IST

