Delhi: After Congress’ Leader of Opposition Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury slammed West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for being egoistic, the Congress partyhas distanced itself from the comments on Saturday, January 13. The Congress party said that the comments are personal.

The issue was raised by Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren during the virtual meeting of INDI bloc leaders held today. Responding to the same, veteran Congress leader KC Venugopal said that the comments of Adhir Ranjan Chiowdhury donot reflect the official statement of the Congress party.

TMC chief Mamata Banerjee had skipped the online meeting saying that she was unable to attend the meet due to pre scheduled engagements. Apart from Mamata, Uddhav Thackeray and Akhilesh Yadav also skipped the meeting where Mallikarjun Kharge has been picked as the chairperson of the Opposition bloc while the dilemma continues on the name of convenor.

Sources suggest that Bihar CM Nitish Kumar’s name was proposed by Kharge for the convenor’s role, however, Kumar declined it saying he was not interested.