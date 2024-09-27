Published 14:53 IST, September 27th 2024
Haryana Congress Expels 13 Leaders for 6 Yrs For Contesting Assembly Polls as Independents
They were being expelled for six years with immediate effect to curb indiscipline in the party, the Congress said.
