sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ India slam Pak at UN | Mpox | Israel-Hezbollah War | MUDA Scam | Elections 2024 | Tirupati Laddu Row | US Elections |
  • Home /
  • Election News /
  • Haryana Congress Expels 13 Leaders for 6 Yrs For Contesting Assembly Polls as Independents

Published 14:53 IST, September 27th 2024

Haryana Congress Expels 13 Leaders for 6 Yrs For Contesting Assembly Polls as Independents

They were being expelled for six years with immediate effect to curb indiscipline in the party, the Congress said.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Congress Announces Third List of Candidates for Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Polls
BREAKING: Haryana Congress Expels 13 Leaders for 6 Years For Contesting Assembly Polls as Independents | Image: PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

14:45 IST, September 27th 2024