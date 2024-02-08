Here's What Transpired at INDI Bloc's Virtual Meeting Held Today

Advertisement

Delhi: As the Opposition’s Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDI Alliance) held a virtual meeting on Saturday, January 13, sources suggest that the call on appointing the national convenor of the opposition bloc was taken in the meeting. The INDI bloc, stitched by Bihar CM Nitish Kumar and helmed by the Congress party aims to take on the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party in the upcoming general elections.

Here are the top points from INDI bloc’s virtual meeting;

Sources said that the leader meeting virtually decided to appoint JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar as the national convenor of the opposition bloc. Nitish Kumar ’s name for convenor was proposed by Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge and was accepted by all the parties. However, it has been said that Nitish Kumar has declined the proposal, suggesting that someone from the Congress party must be appointed as the convenor for the alliance. It has been said that the parties have agreed upon appointing Mallikarjun Kharge as the chairperson of the bloc. INDI parties asked to join Rahul Gandhi 's Nyay yatra as per their locations or respective states. Mallikarjun Kharge will be sending a letter to each party to garner support for Rahul Gandhi Nyay Yatra Aam Aadmi Party has raised the issue of troubles in seat-sharing in states where Congress is still influential to which Congress’ Mallikarjun Kharge said that state units of the Congress party would be directed to not give anti-alliance statements in public. The meeting was skipped by Uddhav’s Shiv Sena, Samajwadi party and Trinamool Congress.



