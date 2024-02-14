English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 14th, 2024 at 15:09 IST

BREAKING: Lal Bahadur Shastri's Grandson Vibhakar Shastri Joins BJP Hour After Quitting Congress

Vibhakar Shastri had resigned from the primary membership of the Congress party earlier today

Apoorva Shukla
Vibhakar Shastri Joins BJP
Vibhakar Shastri Joins BJP | Image: ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

After resigning the Congress party, grandson of former PM Lal Bahadur Shastri Vibhakar Shastri joined the Bharatiya Janata Party on Wednesday, February 14. 

Shastri had resigned from the primary membership of the Congress party earlier today. Vibhakar Shastri joined the BJP in the presence of Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak. Grandson of former PM Lal Bahadur Shastri and son of Hari Krishna Shastri, has unsuccessfully contested Lok Sabha polls in the past. 

Advertisement

As he joined the BJP, Vibhakar Shastri expressed hope that under the leadership of PM Modi, he will be strengthening Lal Bahadur Shastri's vision of ‘Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan’. 

“I would like to express gratitude towards PM Narendra Modi, Nadda ji, HM Amit Shah ji, CM Yogi Adityanath ji and Brajesh Pathak for opening the doors of BJP for me. I think that I would get an opportunity to take forward my grandfather Lal Bahadur Shastri's vision. I will work as per the directions of the party leadership,” said Shastri after joining the BJP. 

Advertisement

 

After Resigning, Shastri Says INDI Lacks Ideology 

Announcing his resignation from the Congress party, Vibhakar Shastri said, "Hon'ble Congress President Shri Kharge ji! Respected Sir, I hereby tender my resignation from the primary membership of Indian National Congress, Regards, Vibhakar Shastri." 

Advertisement

Slamming the Congress party and the rainbow coalition of Opposition parties, Shastri said, “INDI alliance has no ideology but aims to remove Modi ji...Rahul ji should tell what is even Congress' ideology.” 

The Congress has witnessed a series of exits in the last few years with the likes of Ashok Chavan, Milind Deora, Baba Siddiqui, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Jitin Prasad, Priyanka Chaturvedi, Sushmita Dev, RPN Singh, Jaiveer Shergill, among other, joining other parties. 

Advertisement

 

 

 

 

 

Advertisement

Published February 14th, 2024 at 13:12 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Actress Nayanthara

Nayanthara Slays In White

11 minutes ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Valentine's Day

an hour ago
Alaya F

Alaya's Dance Reel

an hour ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Visits Jackky

an hour ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon's Viral Video

an hour ago
Saii Manjrekar

Saiee Gives Fashion Goals

an hour ago
World News Today

World News in 60 Secs

4 hours ago
The Debate

Mamata Banerjee

15 hours ago
Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Nawazuddin Flaunts Style

16 hours ago
Janhvi Kapoor-Ananya Panday

Janhvi-Ananya Spotted

16 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Flaunts Style

16 hours ago
SK21

Sai Movie Teaser Is Out

16 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Preet Snapped

16 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid's Quirky Workout

16 hours ago
Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi At An Event

16 hours ago
Kanika Kapoor

Kanika Poses For Paps

16 hours ago
Actor Ajith

Ajith's Tribute To Vetri

17 hours ago
Ferrari

Ferrari unveils new car

21 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. SBI posts biggest 1-day gain in a year, hits record high

    Business News7 minutes ago

  2. BOC Aviation Inks Finance Lease Deal for Four Airbus A320NEO with IndiGo

    Business News8 minutes ago

  3. Sandeshkhali LIVE: 'Lip Service is Not Enough', WB Governor on Violence

    India News8 minutes ago

  4. 'Those who are MARRIED...': Dhawan's video on Valentines Day GOES VIRAL

    Sports 11 minutes ago

  5. Bengal BJP Chief Injured After Clash With Cops Enroute Sandeshkhali

    India News12 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement