BREAKING: Lal Bahadur Shastri's Grandson Vibhakar Shastri Joins BJP Hour After Quitting Congress

After resigning the Congress party, grandson of former PM Lal Bahadur Shastri Vibhakar Shastri joined the Bharatiya Janata Party on Wednesday, February 14.

Shastri had resigned from the primary membership of the Congress party earlier today. Vibhakar Shastri joined the BJP in the presence of Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak. Grandson of former PM Lal Bahadur Shastri and son of Hari Krishna Shastri, has unsuccessfully contested Lok Sabha polls in the past.

As he joined the BJP, Vibhakar Shastri expressed hope that under the leadership of PM Modi, he will be strengthening Lal Bahadur Shastri's vision of ‘Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan’.

“I would like to express gratitude towards PM Narendra Modi, Nadda ji, HM Amit Shah ji, CM Yogi Adityanath ji and Brajesh Pathak for opening the doors of BJP for me. I think that I would get an opportunity to take forward my grandfather Lal Bahadur Shastri's vision. I will work as per the directions of the party leadership,” said Shastri after joining the BJP.

#WATCH | Vibhakar Shastri says, "...I think under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi, I will be able to serve the country by further strengthening Lal Bahadur Shastri's vision of 'Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan'..." https://t.co/6zSgwzSJhQ pic.twitter.com/nSdWwnHXIX — ANI (@ANI) February 14, 2024

After Resigning, Shastri Says INDI Lacks Ideology

Announcing his resignation from the Congress party, Vibhakar Shastri said, "Hon'ble Congress President Shri Kharge ji! Respected Sir, I hereby tender my resignation from the primary membership of Indian National Congress, Regards, Vibhakar Shastri."

Slamming the Congress party and the rainbow coalition of Opposition parties, Shastri said, “INDI alliance has no ideology but aims to remove Modi ji...Rahul ji should tell what is even Congress' ideology.”

The Congress has witnessed a series of exits in the last few years with the likes of Ashok Chavan, Milind Deora, Baba Siddiqui, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Jitin Prasad, Priyanka Chaturvedi, Sushmita Dev, RPN Singh, Jaiveer Shergill, among other, joining other parties.

