Updated February 4th, 2024 at 12:44 IST

Congress Responds to Akhilesh's 'No Invite' Jibe, Says Schedule To Be Shared With INDI Bloc Partners

Akhilesh Yadav, earlier in the day, claimed that many big events take place but he has not been invited regarding the Congress' Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra

Apoorva Shukla
akhilesh yadav and rahul gandhi
Akhilesh Yadav with Rahul Gandhi | Image:PTI/File
Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra Controversy: After Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav claimed that he has not been invited to Congress' Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra being led by Rahul Gandhi, the Congress party claimed that the schedule of the yatra will be shared with the members of the Opposition's Indian National Developmental Inclusive (INDI) Alliance after it's finalised. 

Asserting that the participation of Opposition parties would strengthen the alliance, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said that the schedule for Uttar Prdaesh is yet to be finalised and will be shared with the alliance partners. 

“The detailed route and program of Bharat Jodo Nyaya Yatra in Uttar Pradesh is being prepared. It will be finalized in a day or two. After this it will be shared with the constituent parties of INDIA alliance in the state,” said Jairam Ramesh in a post on X. 

“His (Akhilesh Yadav) participation in the Bharat Jodo Nyaya Yatra will further strengthen the INDIA alliance. The Yatra is expected to enter UP on the afternoon of February 16,” he added. 

Akhilesh Yadav says not invited to Congress' Yatra  

Akhilesh Yadav, earlier in the day, claimed that many big events take place but he has not been invited. “Many big events are organised, but we are not invited,” said former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav on Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra. The remarks come at a time when the Congress and Samajwadi Party leaders are engaged in seat-sharing talks in Uttar Pradesh, however, hasn't been able to arrive at a consensus. 

Congress faces heat from partners over Yatra 

The Congress has faced heat recently from the members of INDI Alliance such as the TMC which has attacked it over seat sharing and on carrying out the Yatra. TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had stayed away from the yatra while it was in her state.

The Yatra is in Jharkhand presently and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha leader and newly-elected Chief Minister of the state Champai Soren participated in the yatra on Friday as it entered the state. The JMM is part of the INDIA grouping.

Congress' Bharat Jodo Nyay yatra will traverse 6,713 km in 67 days, passing through 110 districts in 15 states before culminating in Mumbai on March 20 or 21. 

Published February 4th, 2024 at 12:44 IST

